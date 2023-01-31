ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superman & Lois Likely Ending After 'One or Two More Seasons,' According to New DC Studios Heads

By Andy Swift
 5 days ago
If Superman & Lois fans were looking for another reason to worry about the show’s future, they just found one.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday about their vision for DC’s next steps on screens both big and small, new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran said they see the series having “one or two more seasons” left in the tank.

It’s unclear whether “one or two” includes the show’s upcoming third season — premiering Tuesday, March 14 at 8/7c on The CW — which is a very important distinction.

On a slightly more uplifting note, Gunn says that Superman & Lois is “a show everybody likes, so it’s going to keep going for a little bit.”

Gunn and Safran on Tuesday announced 10 movie and TV projects in development, all of which mark the beginning of “Chapter One” of DC’s new slate. One of those films is 2025’s Superman: Legacy , which will introduce a new actor to play the Man of Steel. As part of Gunn and Safran’s vision, all new DC projects will be interconnected, making it difficult — if not impossible — for The CW’s Superman & Lois to exist alongside Superman: Legacy .

Of course, Superman & Lois ‘ future was already in jeopardy, thanks to Nexstar Media Group’s recent acquisition of The CW, which is quickly becoming a shell of the network that fans have known and loved for more than a decade. The new owners are reportedly only looking to renew two more shows from the current schedule; if a recent TVLine poll is any indication, fans are hoping to see those slots go to Superman & Lois and Walker , with Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters following closely in third place.

Another possibility: If The CW decides that it no longer has the room or budget to keep Superman & Lois after its current season, the show could move to HBO Max to finish out whatever remains of its run.

Your thoughts on Superman & Lois ‘ future, or lack thereof? Drop ’em in a comment below.

TVLine

