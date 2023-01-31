ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Clark Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
 5 days ago
Zion Clark has signed with WME for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. Clark will now work with the powerhouse agency in spaces like marketing, books, speaking, and digital. He continues to be managed by Craig Levinson of CL Talent, who has been with Clark since 2018.

Clark was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome, which caused him to be born without legs. He spent 17 years in the foster care system in Ohio before being adopted by his mother. He is now a professional speaker, philanthropist, and advocate for inclusion and foster care.

He would go on to compete in Division I collegiate wrestling for Kent State University, where he achieved All-American honors. He recently competed in his first professional mixed martial arts fight, going up against bantameight Eugene Murray. Clark won the fight via unanimous decision.

In 2018, the documentary “Zion,” debuted on Netflix. The film won the Sports Emmys for best long feature and best editing (long form).

Clark is also a US Paralympic athlete, competing in the 100m and 200m wheel chair racing events. He is currently ranked fourth in the country. He aspires to be the first person to qualify for both the Olympics and Paralympics. He set the Guinness World Record in 2021 as the “fast man on two hands,” moving 20 meters on his hands in just 4.78 seconds.

He has been a musician from a young age, playing the drums since age two. He has since taught himself to play piano, saxophone, trumpet, guitar, and bass guitar.

