ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski’s Son Sylvester Apollo Bear Joins Her in Tory Burch’s Spring 2023 Campaign

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZI7B_0kXaomFG00

It’s a family affair for Emily Ratajkowski and Tory Burch.

Tory Burch’s spring 2023 campaign celebrates the strength of women and the power of femininity, motherhood and family. The campaign, set in Hollywood, features Vittoria Ceretti, Ugbad Abdi and Emily Ratajkowski, whose son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, joins her in a few photos.

Defined by sensual silhouettes, an ethereal palette and weightless layers, the spring 2023 collection reflects Tory’s purpose: to instill confidence and empower women. “Women don’t want to feel restricted, and they aren’t interested in rules,” Tory said in a release. “They want to dress for themselves and express their individuality.”

Ratajkowski, Ceretti and Abdi wear an array of looks seen on the runway, from mirrorwork gowns to Italian wool blazers, tech-satin skirts, sporty viscose separates and ruched jersey bandeaux. The spring season introduces new accessories in addition to apparel, including the Pierced Slingback and Cosmic Hoops, as well as iterations on signature Tory Burch handbags, shoes, eyewear and watches. For footwear, the collection includes sneakers, ballet flats, mules and more.

The campaign was styled by Brian Molloy and photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth. The spring 2023 collection is now available in Tory Burch stores, on toryburch.com and in select retailers worldwide.

When it comes to her footwear choices, Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When hitting more formal events, the “I Feel Pretty” actress is known to wear strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Not only does she have an impressive personal fashion taste, but she also previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years, in addition to her latest campaign with Tory Burch.

PHOTOS: Click to see Emily Ratajkowski’s style evolution over the years .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Models in 6-Inch Heels & Versace Minidress for ‘WSJ’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren Sanchez was sharply dressed in a new editorial for The Wall Street Journal‘s WSJ magazine. In the new editorial by Daniel Jack Lyons, shared to the magazine’s Instagram page on Wednesday, Sanchez wore all-black. The former “Extra” correspondent posed on a couch in a black long-sleeved Versace minidress with padded shoulders and a corset bodice. In the shoot, she simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a single ring. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSJ. Magazine...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Vogue

At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet

While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck

Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot

Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
In Style

Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months

There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
MINNESOTA STATE
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign

Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo

Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Fab Figure During At-Home Workout While Trolling Kids

One hot mama — literally. Jennifer Garner got her sweat on while working out at what appeared to be her at-home gym. On Wednesday, January 18, the actress offered a glimpse via Instagram of the workout she does that keeps her in great shape. Recording herself doing her workout routine, which includes box jumps, squats, burpees and a Bosu ball, Garner was seen laughing and having fun with the moves.Garner showed off her fit figure in dark-colored leggings that she complemented with a plain, black t-shirt. She kept her hair up in a high ponytail for the high-intensity workout....
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos

From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me.  The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
TMZ.com

Valentino Supermodel Takes Blame For Fall At Paris Fashion Show Runway

The supermodel gone viral for taking a tumble at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris is saying the blame is all on her ... after people online started pointing fingers at the company for the way they design their shoes. Kristen McMenamy took to Instagram Thursday, after a clip of...
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Fronts Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in Miu Miu‘s new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, alongside the likes of Ever Anderson Achol Ayor, Emma Corrin, Esther McGregor, Quintessa Swindell, Karolin Wolter and Lim Yoona. Interrogating the function of fashion and its place in a modern-day world, the campaign aims to encourage self-expression and the...
Footwear News

Footwear News

188K+
Followers
21K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy