ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Almost 70K ‘questionable’ Social Security numbers used for $5.4B in pandemic-related loans: watchdog

By Lauren Sforza
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGvRq_0kXaohpd00

( The Hill ) — A pandemic watchdog group identified nearly 70,000 “questionable” Social Security numbers that were used to obtain $5.4 billion in pandemic-related federal loans.

The group, The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, issued the report on Monday that analyzed information from more than 33 million applications from the COVID-19 Emergency Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Program. The committee found that more than 221,000 Social Security numbers used on applications were “not issued” by the federal government, or did not match the applicants name or date of birth.

Despite the risk of identity fraud, the federal government awarded nearly 70,000 of the 221,000 Social Security numbers flagged for potential identity fraud a loan or a grant. About 175,000 of the Social Security numbers that were flagged for potential identity fraud attempted to receive a loan or grant, but were unsuccessful, according to the report.

The group determined that the Social Security numbers may be potentially fraudulent by cross-referencing public data from the Social Security Administration. The watchdog said that both of these relief programs were more “susceptible” to fraud because of the “elevated urgency” to provide aid to applicants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The watchdog said that there need to be more information-sharing agreements across agencies to ensure there is adequate verification of Social Security numbers. It said that the loans and grants awarded to the flagged Social Security numbers could have been “questioned further” by the Small Business Administration, which also could have verified the numbers with the Social Security Administration.

State considers bill urging companies to switch to 4-day workweek

However, the report said that implementing information-sharing agreements between the Social Security Administration and other agencies can be a “lengthy” process. During an emergency, like the COVID-19 pandemic, these agreements could cause delays in executing the program effectively, the report read.

“Having such information-sharing agreements in place before an emergency would ensure timely access to verification information and improve federal program integrity, protect taxpayer funds from improper payments and fraud, better ensure benefits are paid only to those who are truly eligible, and reduce the incidence of identity fraud in government programs, thereby helping protect victims of identity theft” the report stated.

The report said that both the COVID-19 Emergency Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Program “provided nearly $1.2 trillion in assistance to small businesses and their employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This report comes ahead of a House GOP hearing to investigate federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, titled “Federal Pandemic Spending: A Prescription for Waste, Fraud, and Abuse.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Melinda Dillon, ‘Christmas Story’ actress dies at 83

(WGHP) — Acclaimed actress Melinda Dillon died last month at 83, according to an obituary posted by the Neptune Society. The Oscar and Tony-nominated actress died on Jan. 9. Her cause of death has not been released at this time. She was most well known for her roles as Mother Parker in 1983’s “A Christmas […]
ALABAMA STATE
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Chinese spy balloon shot down off Carolina coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. An operation was underway in U.S. territorial waters to recover debris from the balloon, which had been […]
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. this week could be seen passing by near Charlotte on Saturday, alarming, as well as piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

4 high school students survive Reidsville crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash. Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. “It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.” The crash report […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy