Effective: 2023-02-05 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, mainly on north facing slopes. Snow level around 4000 feet this evening, lowering to 3500 feet overnight into Monday morning. Northwest to north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph, strongest through the Interstate 5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to accumulating snow, icy road conditions, and strong winds. Expect travel delays and possible road closures, including Interstate 5 near the Grapevine. Strong winds could cause tree damage and reduced visibilities in blowing snow. Cold wind chills between 5 and 15 degrees could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 5 near the Grapevine will likely see at least 1 inch of accumulating snow and icy road conditions, with a 30 percent chance of accumulations as high as 2 inches. Strong winds during the time of snow will likely cause unusually cold wind chills for this area, along with the potential for blowing snow.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO