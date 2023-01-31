Effective: 2023-02-05 20:17:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT A strong front is moving into the panhandle this evening bringing more snow to the area. The snow is expected to last into early Monday before many areas see rain mix in. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Trained spotters have indicated that 5 inches of new snow have already fallen as of 8 pm Sunday evening and snowfall is still moderate to heavy. Additional snowfall is expected through the remainder of the night.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO