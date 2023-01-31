Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Inland Chatham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 01:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Inland Chatham DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility recued to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Parts of southeast Georgia and most of southern South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued tomorrow morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Mississippi Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Yockanookany River Ofahoma 19.0 19.3 Sun 6 pm CST 19.2 18.8 18.2
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 03:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 50 below zero. Gusty winds up to 35 mph will diminish in the late morning. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, Eastern Columbia County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Washington AN AREA OF MODERATE SNOW WILL AFFECT WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...ALLEGANY COUNTY IN WESTERN MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...NORTHERN GRANT COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...MORGAN COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...MINERAL COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...BERKELEY COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA At 415 AM EST, an area of moderate snow was located along a line extending from near Claylick to 8 miles east of Cumberland. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Cumberland, Martinsburg, Keyser, Romney, Shepherdstown, Hancock, Bel Air, Paw Paw, Municipal Stadium, Greenwood, Robinwood, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, La Vale, Boonsboro, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Fort Ashby and Berkeley Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in Maryland between mile markers 39 and 80. Interstate 70 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 37. Interstate 81 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 12. Visibilities can be reduced below one half mile. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 20:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 01:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS SOUTHERN VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA Areas of fog are developing across southern Virginia and northeast North Carolina late this evening, primarily along and south of the US 58 corridor. Visibility is generally ranging from one half to one mile, with localized visibility of one quarter mile or less. Fog is expected to persist overnight and potentially expand northward. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaufort, Inland Onslow, Jones, Northern Craven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 00:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaufort; Inland Onslow; Jones; Northern Craven DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Beaufort, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 20:17:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT A strong front is moving into the panhandle this evening bringing more snow to the area. The snow is expected to last into early Monday before many areas see rain mix in. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Trained spotters have indicated that 5 inches of new snow have already fallen as of 8 pm Sunday evening and snowfall is still moderate to heavy. Additional snowfall is expected through the remainder of the night.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sequoia NP, South End of the Upper Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:35:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Snow is ending across the warning area. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Tehachapi Mountains and the Grapevine Pass along Interstate 5 through 10 AM Monday morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Chesapeake, Greensville, Isle of Wight, Lunenburg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 22:52:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 01:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brunswick; Chesapeake; Greensville; Isle of Wight; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Southampton; Suffolk; Virginia Beach FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS SOUTHERN VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA Areas of fog are developing across southern Virginia and northeast North Carolina late this evening, primarily along and south of the US 58 corridor. Visibility is generally ranging from one half to one mile, with localized visibility of one quarter mile or less. Fog is expected to persist overnight and potentially expand northward. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 01:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Highland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 22:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Inland Georgetown DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Inland Pender, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Coastal New Hanover, Inland Brunswick and Coastal Brunswick Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry, Inland Georgetown, Coastal Georgetown and Central Horry Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to seek shelter if you do not have access to warmth and protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in cold conditions and possible frost formation. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Don`t forget to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Morongo Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Morongo Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West-northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Morongo Basin. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 22:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Inland Pender, Coastal Pender, Inland New Hanover, Coastal New Hanover, Inland Brunswick and Coastal Brunswick Counties. In South Carolina, Coastal Horry, Inland Georgetown, Coastal Georgetown and Central Horry Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-06 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Day; Marshall WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Marshall, Day and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 19:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, A few recreational camps and residences are subject to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Sunday the stage was 4.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Sunday was 5.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening and continue falling to 3.9 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.8 Sun 7 pm CST 4.6 4.3 4.1
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barnes, Griggs, Steele by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 23:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barnes; Griggs; Steele DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Griggs, Steele and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Pockets of freezing fog may lead to slick travel on untreated surfaces.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Tidal Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Berkeley; Tidal Berkeley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility reduced to a quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Berkeley and Tidal Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarendon, Lee, Southeastern Orangeburg, Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 21:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-06 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarendon; Lee; Southeastern Orangeburg; Sumter DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorist driving along I-95 through eastern Orangeburg County, Clarendon County, eastern Sumter County and eastern Lee County should be aware of poor visibility at times.
