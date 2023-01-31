Amarillo City Transit introduces new monthly pass for certain groups

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo recently announced that Amarillo City Transit will offer a reduced monthly pass for certain members of the Amarillo community beginning in February.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, ACT will offer a reduced monthly pass of $15 starting in February. This pass will give individuals the chance to use ACT on an unlimited basis. This reduced price is offered for members of the following groups:

Seniors 65 and older;

Medicare cardholders;

Riders with disabilities;

Students (K-12);

Individuals with an ACT Reduced Fare (RFID) Card.

This comes as full/single rides for Amarillo City Transit are currently $1 and $0.50 for seniors 65 and older, disabled individuals and K-12 students, according to the city of Amarillo’s website. A monthly pass is reported as currently costing $30.

The reduced monthly pass are able to be purchased at the ACT offices, located at 800 SE 23rd Ave., and at Amarillo City Hall. Monthly passes are required to be renewed each month, according to the release.