Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
WTA Lyon Open Results
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):. Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Porterville Recorder
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but...
Comments / 0