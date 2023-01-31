Read full article on original website
Related
Meet a mom who takes care of people's babies while they make huge parenting decisions.
This article originally appeared on 04.08.16I'm trying desperately to be respectful of the person speaking to me, but my husband keeps texting me.First he sends me a selfie of him with Rafi*, then it's an account of who stopped him on his way into the NICU.
A Mom Let Her Kid Do Self-Checkout At A Busy Store & Her Parenting Style Has People Split
A mom has triggered a big debate around that question after telling Reddit about the time she let her child run the self-checkout scanner at a store, even though there was a lineup behind them. The mom says a customer eventually confronted her and called her an "a**hole," so she...
People Are Sharing The Habits And Routines That Positively Impacted Their Life (And None Of Them Involve Exercise)
"I have a soft board where everyone in my family writes and pins the funniest, strangest, and weirdest things said in our house, heard or read by us out in the world, or done by our pets. I read one every now and then as I pass the wall, and it always brightens my day."
Women Are Taking Themselves On Solo Dates And We’re Here For It
TikTok is a place for trends to explode. But in this case, it’s a place where long-held beliefs get hashtags. For example: #tookmyselfonadate is currently trending on the app. It’s not hard to see why; we’ve been told over and over again that self-care is important. In this case, the idea is simple: women are filming their solo dates and celebrating their own company. As someone who has voyeuristically watched the hashtag explore, I can tell you that the biggest takeaway I see is how often these women say that they plan to make solo dates something they do more often.
Moms Are Entering The Great 'Leave It On The Stairs' Debate
If you live in a two-story house, going up and down the stairs can be exhausting, especially if you’re a parent who’s constantly running after (and cleaning up after) kids. One way to combat the situation is a little trick that many moms stand by: leaving things that need to be ferried up or down on the stairs to be taken up together, by whoever is already headed that way.
WKRC
Family of conjoined twin babies unable to leave the house asks for help
TYLER, Texas (WKRC/KLTV/CNN Newsource) - Two conjoined twin girls in Texas are beating the odds, but they still face many obstacles, including not being able to leave the house. Now, their family is asking for help. Five-month-old Daletzy and Daleyza were born sharing a heart and a liver. When their...
New mom of 2-month-old triplets shamed by her partner for 'neglect' after letting babies 'cry it out' indoors
A first-time mother of 3 2-month-old triplets is being accused of abuse by her fiance for taking a minute to herself outside of the home while their three babies cried upstairs. She has written a post on Reddit to find out whether or not she was a bad mom for what she did.
Young woman had tubes tied secretly amidst family's pressure to have babies: "I don't like kids and I don't want kids."
Apparently, one 22-year-old woman resents constantly having childcare responsibilities thrust on her when she was a pre-teen, by her mother and other adult family members. So much so that she has decided that she never wants to have children of her own and her family is furious. She has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Woman Refuses to Have Her Future “Conservative” Mother-In-Law Tell Her How Much Makeup to Wear for Her Wedding
A soon-to-be bride is engaged to someone from a conservative-minded family. As she begins her wedding preparations, the mother of the groom continually interferes with seemingly every decision, particularly when it comes to selecting makeup and apparel for the big day. Recently, the bride-to-be took to Reddit to explain the situation.
Mom on daughter: "She wants to go on a trip with her boyfriend and his parents; they want grandkids"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids grow up, make friends, and have great results in school is very fulfilling but watching them start relationships and wondering if the partner they choose is the right one for them is a whole different kind of stress when you're a parent.
17 Screenshots Of Men Who Think They're "Nice Guys" That Prove They Are The Furthest Thing From It
"I'm a nice guy who helps old people across the street. I'm also married and looking for discreet shenanigans."
27 Screenshots Of People Who Had ONE JOB And Still Blew It In The Worst Way Possible
A mistake is a mistake.
Dear Abby: My wife loves her former husband more than me
DEAR ABBY: Almost four years ago, I married a friend I had known since 1989. She was a widow, and we unexpectedly fell in love. The first three years, she spoke constantly about her late husband. I lovingly and quietly told her a few times that I didn’t think she’d like it if I mentioned my late wife and former women friends so often. It continued. I can’t stand hearing his name anymore. It makes me feel ranked way down in order of importance, after her four kids, her dead husband and herself. Over the last six months or so,...
50 People Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Month Than You
Note to self: Always double-check your toothbrush.
"I would choke my kids and bite them when angry to discipline them." An elderly man grieves lost family relationships
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I live with my sister because I don't have much strength to take care of myself. My children no longer come to see me and don't want anything to do with me. When they expressed how I treated them poorly as kids, I dismissed them and told them never to talk to me. I was a no-nonsense father who would choke her kids or even bite them when angry to discipline them."
Opinion: Why Narcissists Live Secret Lives, and You Were Only a Number in Their Rotation of Victims
I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. That’s the thing; there is never just one or two. There are multiple. They must keep the never-ending rotation going because they know no relationship will last.
Laid-off Employee Gets “Disrespectful” Work Request From Former Boss in Viral TikTok
A recently laid-off TikToker, Kiki (@kikirough) went viral on the popular social media platform after highlighting "the audacity" of a former employer who asked her to perform job tasks that no one else in the office knew how to complete. She highlighted her interaction with her former boss as an example of employers not treating their workers "like human beings."
Scary Mommy
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0