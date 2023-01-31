ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women Are Taking Themselves On Solo Dates And We’re Here For It

TikTok is a place for trends to explode. But in this case, it’s a place where long-held beliefs get hashtags. For example: #tookmyselfonadate is currently trending on the app. It’s not hard to see why; we’ve been told over and over again that self-care is important. In this case, the idea is simple: women are filming their solo dates and celebrating their own company. As someone who has voyeuristically watched the hashtag explore, I can tell you that the biggest takeaway I see is how often these women say that they plan to make solo dates something they do more often.
Moms Are Entering The Great 'Leave It On The Stairs' Debate

If you live in a two-story house, going up and down the stairs can be exhausting, especially if you’re a parent who’s constantly running after (and cleaning up after) kids. One way to combat the situation is a little trick that many moms stand by: leaving things that need to be ferried up or down on the stairs to be taken up together, by whoever is already headed that way.
Family of conjoined twin babies unable to leave the house asks for help

TYLER, Texas (WKRC/KLTV/CNN Newsource) - Two conjoined twin girls in Texas are beating the odds, but they still face many obstacles, including not being able to leave the house. Now, their family is asking for help. Five-month-old Daletzy and Daleyza were born sharing a heart and a liver. When their...
Mom on daughter: "She wants to go on a trip with her boyfriend and his parents; they want grandkids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids grow up, make friends, and have great results in school is very fulfilling but watching them start relationships and wondering if the partner they choose is the right one for them is a whole different kind of stress when you're a parent.
Dear Abby: My wife loves her former husband more than me

DEAR ABBY: Almost four years ago, I married a friend I had known since 1989. She was a widow, and we unexpectedly fell in love. The first three years, she spoke constantly about her late husband. I lovingly and quietly told her a few times that I didn’t think she’d like it if I mentioned my late wife and former women friends so often. It continued. I can’t stand hearing his name anymore. It makes me feel ranked way down in order of importance, after her four kids, her dead husband and herself. Over the last six months or so,...
"I would choke my kids and bite them when angry to discipline them." An elderly man grieves lost family relationships

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I live with my sister because I don't have much strength to take care of myself. My children no longer come to see me and don't want anything to do with me. When they expressed how I treated them poorly as kids, I dismissed them and told them never to talk to me. I was a no-nonsense father who would choke her kids or even bite them when angry to discipline them."
