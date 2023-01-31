Read full article on original website
How To Get A Railgun In GTA Online (And GTA 5 Story Mode)
Appearing in nearly every major shooter from "Call of Duty" to "Halo" and even "Fortnite," the railgun is practically a staple of the first-person shooter genre at this point. In every iteration, it's big, it's powerful, it's the most brutal you can get without getting into explosives territory — and it's no wonder that "Grand Theft Auto 5" players are eager to know where and how to get this powerhouse to perforate the opposition.
The Day Before Demo Didn't Get The Reaction The Devs Hoped
"The Day Before" has had fans worried for quite some time now, and the worries are growing larger and larger after a recent gameplay demo was shared. After a major delay for what was once Steam's most wish-listed game pushed its release date back by nine months, news about developer Fntastic's volunteer culture showed just how strange development for the game was. A second delay –- this time due to copyright issues in the title -– had fans seriously skeptical about "The Day Before" being real.
New Titanfall Reportedly Canceled By EA
The "Titanfall"/"Apex Legends" universe has been having a rough go of it in recent years. While the game was lauded by critics for its originality and improvement upon the series' original installment, "Titanfall 2" was a complete flop when it came out in 2016. Furthermore, services ended for the first "Titanfall" in 2021 after years of hacker problems and decreasing player numbers. Just this week, it was announced that "Apex Legends Mobile" is closing down in just a few short months. These setbacks have made fans wonder if a "Titanfall 3" will ever come to fruition — and the news of another "Titanfall" project being canceled isn't likely to inspire much confidence.
Minecraft Legends Features A PvP Mode That Offers Some Exciting 4v4 Competition
Xbox and Bethesda had plenty to reveal during the January Developer Direct showcase. "Hi-Fi Rush," 2023's first surprise hit may have stolen the show, but the presentation opened with an extended look at the exciting PvP mode within the upcoming spinoff title "Minecraft Legends." The show didn't touch as much...
What Is Fortnite Project Nova? This Server Brings Back The Early Days Of The Battle Royale
"Fortnite" is not the same game it was when the battle royale title first exploded onto the scene in 2017 — but that's not necessarily a bad thing. In many ways, "Fortnite's" evolution happened just how it needed to, with Epic Games' flagship game always striving to move forward with new ideas rather than constantly looking back at how things used to be. More contemporary additions like Zero Build Mode and skill-based matchmaking have arguably made the game more accessible than ever, and its enduring popularity is a testament to that idea.
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Xbox One Games, According To Metacritic
It feels like forever since the Xbox One was released almost a decade ago. But now, over two years after the Xbox Series X and S released, it hasn't stopped being supported yet. Though the Xbox One will no longer be produced, for a long time games were (and some still are) planned for release on both generations of consoles.
PlayStation Franchises That Killed Off Their Main Characters
Gamers who grew up in PlayStation households know Sony has an impressive lineup of exclusive franchises. Titles like "God of War" and "Uncharted" have been a major selling point for the consoles over the years, with many fans citing them as their primary reason for buying a PlayStation. These exclusives tend to be big-budget AAA games with cinematic visuals designed to show the console's full capabilities. Many also give players an engaging narrative, making these games memorable long after the graphics and gameplay have become outdated. They aren't all fun and jokes like "Crash Bandicoot" or "Ratchet & Clank," though. More than a few of these stories have been bittersweet.
Is Dead Space Remake Playable On Steam Deck?
While still far from muscling the Nintendo Switch out of the handheld console market, the Steam Deck has been building a solid library of games that make it an excellent addition or alternative for the more handheld-minded gamer. With titles like "Warzone," "Fortnite," and even "Overwatch 2" making their way over to the platform, it seems almost inevitable that excited fans of the new "Dead Space" remake might ask if they'd be able to experience the newly voiced Isaac and the horrors he faces on the compact but surprisingly powerful device. After all, what true horror fan wouldn't want to experience grisly alien gore on the go, at work, or even in the comfort of their own bed into the wee hours of the night?
Hi-Fi Rush: How To Simplify The Rhythm Games
As the most surprising part of Xbox and Bethesda's January Developer Direct, "Hi-Fi Rush" was not only revealed but released the very same day for Xbox and PC. This first surprise hit of 2023 is a rhythm, character action game that naturally features plenty of rhythm-focused minigames, but they don't need to get in the way of one enjoying the title. In fact, one of the several different accessibility options within "Hi-Fi Rush" is specifically for making those possibly pesky rhythm segments much easier.
Dead Space Remake: How To Unlock The Secret Alternate Ending
The "Dead Space" remake is out, and the critics are raving about it. It's being hailed as a superb successor to the series and well worth playing for both newcomers to the franchise and veterans of the original. In addition to the improved graphics, gameplay, and other updates, the remake also offers something brand new to entice gamers to return to the Ishimura.
Hi-Fi Rush: Why You Might Want To Avoid The Cloud Gaming Version
"Hi-Fi Rush" is 2023's unexpected hit. On January 25, Tango Gameworks announced and released the title on the same day for PC and Xbox. And the gameplay is just as surprising as the release. This rhythm-based fighter combines the combat and style system of "Devil May Cry" with the rhythm timing of "Guitar Hero." The result is a truly unique game that has won critics and gamers over (per Metacritic) — partly because the game allows players to pet the cat. And with a price tag of $30, it has proven to be enticing for gamers when $70 titles are becoming the norm.
The GTA Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Without question, the "Grand Theft Auto" series' main selling point is each game's single-player story. Conceived by brothers Sam and Dan Houser, as well as Leslie Benzies, Rockstar Games' seminal open-world action-adventure series has constantly pushed the envelope when it comes to narrative-focused experiences with its trademark humor, action, and scathing social/political satire that ranges from bold to the flat-out offensive. But which of these lauded, all-encompassing games will provide players with the most bang for their buck when it comes to duration?
The Scene That Went Too Far In The Dead Space Remake
The original space horror phenomenon, "Dead Space," terrorized gamers upon release in 2008. And thankfully, the recent Motive Studio remake captures the same heart-pounding horror experience the first game offered up. Critics even argue that the remake is better than the original, improving the title in almost every way. That being said, Dead Space remains a game that players may want to avoid playing at night.
GoldenEye 007 Almost Used This N64 Peripheral To Reload
Now that the classic "GoldenEye 007" has arrived on both Xbox platforms and the Nintendo Switch, players seeking to relive some good, old-fashioned, James Bond-fueled FPS action will be able to do so without digging out their Nintendo 64. Additionally, with its newfound time in the limelight, plenty of interesting tidbits about "GoldenEye 007" have come forth. Not the least of which is the fact that the game was, at one point, supposed to use an N64 peripheral in order for players to reload their in-game weapons.
Overwatch 2 Sets Its Sights On Stream Snipers
"Overwatch 2" has had a bit of a rough start since it launched back in October 2022, and going into the new year, fans wait in anticipation for further updates. There have already been a lot of updates to "Overwatch 2," many of which were focused on security, accessibility, and player quality of life — like soon after its release when Blizzard removed the requirement for players to link a phone number. Now, a new security update for "Overwatch 2" targets a more specific group of players, whose ability to play the game is integral to their career: streamers.
Marvel's Wolverine Leak Might Reveal The X-Men Game's First Details
Marvel has been busy pumping out quality PlayStation-exclusive titles for gamers, such as "Marvel's Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man: Miles Morales," which have proven to be big hits for developer Insomniac Games. And due to the developer's stellar reputation, fans were beyond excited to hear that the company was working on a "Wolverine" game for the PlayStation 5. As fans of the superhero may already know, this won't be the first mainline "Wolverine" video game to hit consoles. Although adapted from a film of questionable quality (per Rotten Tomatoes), "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" for sixth-generation consoles was a hit among critics and gamers when it hit shelves in 2009 (via Metacritic).
Why Forspoken Isn't A Total Bomb
From the beginning, players were cautious of "Forspoken." The demo left gamers divided, and early critical reviews looked the same with Metacritic scores of 67 (PC) and 65 (PS5). On release, a vast majority of players were incredibly loud with the hate they gave the game, and player reviews of it plummeted as "Forspoken" just didn't get the reaction Square Enix hoped for.
The Alleged Mario Kart 64 Easter Egg That Occurs After 15 Minutes On The Results Screen
There's one secret in "Mario Kart 64" that many gamers likely missed when playing the hit title all those years ago around the game's 1996 debut. It's a little Easter egg hidden in the result screen if the player remains idle for an extended amount of time. Over the years,...
Why Street Fighter 5 Lost 75% Of Its Playerbase Within Months
If one were to look at the typical metrics, "Street Fighter 5" appeared to be a massive success. However, an in-depth look at player activity tells a different story. Within only a few months of launching, "Street Fighter 5" became one of the few games to lose almost its entire player base within such a short time frame.
Why Valve Never Released Left 4 Dead 3
Valve, a longstanding icon in PC gaming, was once better known for its generation-defining games in the "Half Life," "Team Fortress," and the "Left 4 Dead" series. More recently — well, more like the last decade or so — Valve shifted its focus from game development to other pursuits. Since 2013, the "Half Life: Alyx" VR game and the DOTA 2 card game "Artifact" are really the only big titles the company has shipped, and in 2023 Valve is much better known for running Steam and for the handheld Steam Deck than its games.
