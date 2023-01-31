ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 free agent contracts Houston Astros should’ve matched this offseason

The Houston Astros have a stacked lineup as they attempt to repeat as World Series champions, but could these three players have helped the Astros become even more powerful?. As 2023 spring training draws near, let’s face a simple truth: The Houston Astros have another power-packed and star-studded lineup and are in a great position to once again represent the American League in the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jason Heyward gave Dansby Swanson perfect advice about leaving Braves

Leaving home is never easy. The Braves were the only organization Dansby Swanson had really known. Jason Heyward can relate. Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs this offseason on a seven-year, $177 million deal. It was tough to turn down, especially with Swanson coming off a career season, and having just married Mallory Pugh, who plays for Chicago’s NWSL team.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB news: Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox

It’s Saturday, and time to relax (and celebrate that we are one day closer to the start of spring training). While you’re kicking back (and hopefully staying warm), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news and notes, including an insider’s take on a highly regarded Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, and a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Even Brian Cashman thinks Yankees fans are spoiled

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman thinks fans are wrong for thinking the 2022 season was a failure. The New York Yankees fanbase last experienced a World Series trip back in 2009, where the team defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. They have never made it back to the Fall Classic since then, as seasons of promise fell short of expectations. In fact, the Phillies made it back to the World Series before the Yankees did. Of course, the Yankees clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League last season, and made it to the Championship Series. But, they were swept by their hated rivals in the Houston Astros, who celebrated their AL pennant inside Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
