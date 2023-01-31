Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Arts Alliance to hold exhibitions, workshops in 2023
The Whitewater Arts Alliance will be hosting a plethora of exhibitions, solo exhibits and workshops throughout the year in 2023, according to Whitewater Arts Alliance Manager Ashe McDarison. McDarison said ze sees many of the offerings provided in 2023 as “going outside of the box.”. While the alliance will...
fortatkinsononline.com
School board receives strategic plan update with focus on ‘community distinction’
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Eduction during its January meeting received a strategic plan update from District Superintendent Rob Abbott. During the presentation, Abbott reminded board members of three of the district’s goals, including “high performance,” “inclusive culture of growth,” and “community distinction.”
fortatkinsononline.com
Fuller: ‘Doing the best we can’
When the old year turns into a new one every January, we’re told to set new goals, make resolutions, and turn into “better” versions of ourselves. But let’s be honest. We’re all doing the best we can, balancing our responsibilities and caring for ourselves and others. While we all have dreams and goals we’d like to work toward, it can seem overwhelming to get started and discouraging when February rolls around and we haven’t made the progress we wanted. Making real change in our lives, whether it’s starting a healthy morning routine or learning something new, takes time, patience, and practice. Sometimes it also requires us to invest money or take classes to help make an idea turn into our new reality.
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
fortatkinsononline.com
Papa Brunk’s Bakery joins Fort Chamber
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Papa Brunk’s Bakery has joined as a new member. According to information released by the chamber, Papa Brunk’s Bakery, 1220 Janesville Ave., No. 700, Fort Atkinson, offers a variety of treats, including: cookies, cakes, cupcakes, donuts, dinner rolls, bread, cheesecake, “pig” ears, cinnamon rolls, bagels, sticky buns, croissants, danishes, and muffins, among others.
fortatkinsononline.com
Vinton L. Anderson
Vinton L. Anderson, 97, of Whitewater was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He went to his eternal home on Friday, February 3, 2023 at his home. Vinton was born on January 3, 1926 in Whitewater to Randolph and Harriet (Shuman) Anderson. At an early age, Vinton started working on his family’s farm, which he later would purchase. On January 22, 1949 Vinton married the love of his life, LaVerne Grandt, and together they had five children.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
Can I have tinted headlights in Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — After a Jeep driver was pulled over in Wisconsin for driving with green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol has issued a warning to other drivers about driving with multi-colored headlights. Troopers pulled the driver over in Monroe County, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page on Tuesday. […]
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visitors to downtown Milwaukee urged to beware
Milwaukee police are offering a warning to anyone visiting downtown Milwaukee. Be aware of your surroundings -- and what's inside your vehicle.
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
nbc15.com
Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect in a double homicide in Rockford was arrested in Janesville, police revealed Friday. The Janesville Police Department stated that it received information on Wednesday about the 26-year-old suspect being in Janesville. On Thursday, the department identified places he was associated with. Police officers were...
wearegreenbay.com
Bank robber in Wisconsin leaves with undisclosed amount of cash, no arrest made
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man walked into a bank in southcentral Wisconsin, demanded money, and left with cash, prompting an investigation that has not yet led to an arrest. The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a UW Credit Union on the city’s north...
Up to 50 vehicles involved in Wisconsin pileup amid whiteout conditions
At least two dozen were injured in the chain-reaction crash on Friday as bursts of heavy snowfall dropped visibility to less than a quarter mile. Dozens of vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstates-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin, on Friday, Jan. 27, amid heavy snowfall in the area.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
WIFR
Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0