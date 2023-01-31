When the old year turns into a new one every January, we’re told to set new goals, make resolutions, and turn into “better” versions of ourselves. But let’s be honest. We’re all doing the best we can, balancing our responsibilities and caring for ourselves and others. While we all have dreams and goals we’d like to work toward, it can seem overwhelming to get started and discouraging when February rolls around and we haven’t made the progress we wanted. Making real change in our lives, whether it’s starting a healthy morning routine or learning something new, takes time, patience, and practice. Sometimes it also requires us to invest money or take classes to help make an idea turn into our new reality.

