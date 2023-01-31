Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Related
wbrz.com
Water turned back on at apartment complex after 2 On Your Side started asking questions
BATON ROUGE - Hours after 2 On Your Side started asking why an apartment complex was without water, the management company paid the bill and the water was turned back on. Tiger Plaza and Stadium Square Apartments are under the same umbrella. A few days ago, the water was shut off for non-payment. One tenant contacted 2 On Your Side, worried it may never come back on.
KSLA
Pedestrian struck by car on Lakeshore Drive, taken to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 2 at 8:45 p.m., a man crossing the street was hit by a car on Lakeshore Drive west of Jewella Avenue. The man sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Oschner LSU Health. The driver remained at the scene of the incident.
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the stadium square apartments in Baton Rouge have been going without water for almost four days now. “I can’t cook, I can’t do nothing. I got to get buckets of water to flush the commode, I can’t shower. It’s ridiculous.” said Jimmie Puckett, an apartment resident.
Police identify man found dead in ditch in Iberville Parish
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A body was found in a ditch in Iberville Parish on the morning of Friday, Feb. 3, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr. confirmed. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Ervin Labostrie, of St. Gabriel, was discovered unresponsive on Highway 74 near Railroad Avenue, police said.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
wbrz.com
Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners
BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
brproud.com
Iberville students receive kits to help identify them if they go missing
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office distributed child identification kits to students from kindergarten to fifth grade in case of an emergency. Stacy Blanchard, the director of MSA West Academy in Plaquemine, says as a parent it’s great...
wbrz.com
Prairieville man hit, killed while walking along LA-42; Driver arrested
BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville man was hit and killed Saturday morning while walking along a highway. According to State Police, 58-year-old Bret Millet was walking along LA-42 near I-10 when 47-year-old Casey Cantrelle hit the man. Troopers said Cantrelle drove away immediately and left Millet, who was taken to...
wbrz.com
Man found dead in ditch near St. Gabriel railroad Friday morning; foul play not suspected
ST. GABRIEL - Police say foul play is not suspected after finding a man dead in a ditch near an Iberville Parish railroad Friday morning. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the body was found Friday morning shortly before 7:30 a.m. off LA 74 near Railroad Avenue. Witnesses say the body was found near the railroad tracks.
Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested the man who they say is behind a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in December. According to BRPD, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, and charged with...
Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette
Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday February 2, Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent, was arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Sorrento. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
theadvocate.com
Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab
A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in deadly botched robbery at Baton Rouge apartment complex, police say
Authorities arrested a man they say is responsible for a robbery attempt that ended in the death of a 21-year-old man at an apartment complex last December, Baton Rouge police said. Jeremiah Hayes, 23, was arrested Friday and booked on one count of first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting...
New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders say the 35 million dollar project on Lee Drive could take away some residential property. Developers are finalizing the plans for Lee Drive, hoping to alleviate some of the traffic for drivers, and those who live around the area. “For me, I feel...
Driver trying to pass vehicle dies after colliding head-on with another car, LSP says
ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision on Thursday, Feb. 2, that claimed the life of one of the drivers. LSP Troop A reported Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, died as a result of the crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge animal shelter overwhelmed, resorting to euthanasia: 'Please help us help them'
Baton Rouge's primary animal shelter says it has resorted to euthanizing animals because too many are coming in and not enough are being fostered or adopted — and officials are begging the community to help. Companion Animal Alliance had 323 dogs, but only 177 dog kennels, the shelter said...
WAFB.com
Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Ascension Parish from September
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has a arrested a second man on Thursday, Jan. 2, in connection with a deadly shooting in September of 2022. Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs’ activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k, according to officials.
Comments / 0