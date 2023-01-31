ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
WAFB

Police identify man found dead in ditch in Iberville Parish

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A body was found in a ditch in Iberville Parish on the morning of Friday, Feb. 3, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr. confirmed. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Ervin Labostrie, of St. Gabriel, was discovered unresponsive on Highway 74 near Railroad Avenue, police said.
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
wbrz.com

Homeless encampment continues to worry nearby Baton Rouge homeowners

BATON ROUGE - Homeowners in the Jefferson Terrace area say unwelcome neighbors are still causing concern after they set up camp in their neighborhood. Matt Thomas works with 'Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.' It’s an organization that helps clean up homeless encampments. “We’ve cleaned about 15 out... We usually find...
WAFB

Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
WAFB

BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested the man who they say is behind a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in December. According to BRPD, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, and charged with...
WAFB

Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday February 2, Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent, was arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Sorrento. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
theadvocate.com

Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab

A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
WAFB

New updates on Lee Drive leave residents concerned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders say the 35 million dollar project on Lee Drive could take away some residential property. Developers are finalizing the plans for Lee Drive, hoping to alleviate some of the traffic for drivers, and those who live around the area. “For me, I feel...
WAFB.com

Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Ascension Parish from September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has a arrested a second man on Thursday, Jan. 2, in connection with a deadly shooting in September of 2022. Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs’ activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k, according to officials.
