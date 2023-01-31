BATON ROUGE - Hours after 2 On Your Side started asking why an apartment complex was without water, the management company paid the bill and the water was turned back on. Tiger Plaza and Stadium Square Apartments are under the same umbrella. A few days ago, the water was shut off for non-payment. One tenant contacted 2 On Your Side, worried it may never come back on.

