Porterville Recorder
Arsenal loses 1-0 at Everton for 2nd Premier League defeat
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arsenal lost in the Premier League for just the second time this season as Everton pulled off a surprising 1-0 win over the leaders on Saturday in its first match under new manager Sean Dyche. A couple of Dyche’s former players at Burnley did the...
Barcelona exploits Madrid's stumble to open 8-point lead
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid's stumble to kick off the second half of the season with another win and enjoy its biggest lead so far at the top of the Spanish league. After Madrid's 1-0 loss at Mallorca, Barcelona extended its 10-game winning streak in...
