Huber Heights, OH

CONCERT UPDATE: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are coming to Dayton

 5 days ago

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are once again going on tour together this Summer and this time they are coming to the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Raising The Roof with JD McPherson will also be performing at this concert.

Concert Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3rd
  • Time: 7:30 PM
  • Location: Rose Music Center
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10 AM
  • TICKET PRESALE: There is a special ticket presale happening on Thursday, February 2nd from 10 AM to 10 PM. Just visit THIS LINK and use the offer code RAISETHEROOF to purchase tickets before the general public.
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of The Rose Music Center

Comments / 0

 

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

