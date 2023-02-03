Read full article on original website
2022 02/04 – James Roy
James Roy, age 57 of Centralia, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
2023 2/11 – Deborah Ann ‘Debbie’ Arning
Deborah Ann “Debbie” Arning, 68, of Walnut Hill passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana with her family being a constant comfort. She was born on March 15, 1954, the daughter of Roger and Barbara (Hussmann) Hill in Centralia. She married the love of her life, Ray Arning Jr. on November 29, 1975, at St. Peters Church, in Centralia, IL and he survives in Walnut Hill.
2023 02/08 – Sharon Kay Weems
Sharon Kay Weems, age 67 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Sharon was born on October 27, 1955 in Salem, the daughter of Bob G. and Clara (Doty) Chandler. She married Michael Edward Weems on July 10, 1987 in Sandoval, and he survives in Salem.
Little construction in Centralia in January
There were only four building permits issued in the City of Centralia during January and they totaled only $8,000. The largest permit was for a sign for a business at 806 South Poplar requested by Kelly Fox. Permits for fences were issued for residences on Orchard Drive and the 1300 block of Nelms Street. A permit was also approved for a home in the 600 block of East Kerr Street.
2023 02/11 – Barbara Grace
Barbara Grace, age 84 of Salem, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Barbara was born on December 17, 1938 in Kentucky, the daughter of Claude and Lucille Ashley. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Brierly of Salem; two sisters, Sudie Jackson of Louisville, KY...
Raccoon, Woodlawn, Central City & Altamont Lutheran Open Class S State Today
The Class S boys state tournament tips off today. At 9:30 it’s Raccoon taking on OLMC Herrin followed by Woodlawn and Marissa at 10:45, Albers takes on St Mary’s Alton at 12 then at 1:15 it’s Meridian and TSJ Nashville, Central City and St Joe School at 2:30, Altamont Lutheran plays Bluford at 3:45, Jonesboro and Wayne City at 5pm and New Simpson Hill plays St John’s Red Bud at 6:15.
Wildcats Fall At Freeburg, Host Centralia Tonight At B.E. Gum….SC Wins At SEB, Home With Webber Tonight
Wildcats Fall At Freeburg, Host Centralia Tonight At B.E. Gum. The Salem Wildcats dropped to 6-20 on the season and 1-8 in the Cahokia with their road loss at Freeburg 65-45. The Midgets jumped out to an 18-5 lead after the opening frame and never looked back. Salem lost despite hitting 9-three pointers. Cole Stuart was great last night as the guard scored 18 of his game high 25 in the first half. Lane Otten scored 19 and his bucket with 4:38 left in the 3rd quarter gave the senior his 1000th point in his career. Caleb Webber was also in double figures with 10. Salem got 12 from Sam Greene, 9 from Jairen Stroud and Gavin Zimmermann after hitting 6 three’s and scoring 20 points in the JV loss 43-38 earlier in the night, added 2 more varsity 3’s for his 6 points. Salem is right back in action tonight when they host the Centralia Orphans. The Orphans are coming in at 20-5 on the season after a 44-43 comeback win at Marion.
Police Beat for Friday, February 3rd, 2023
Salem Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon after they received a report of an employee at a business having a gun. Reports indicate Jeremy Phelps of North Marion was not allowed to have a gun due to a past felony conviction.
Police Beat for Saturday, February 4th, 2023
A 44-year-old rural Kell man was taken to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear misdemeanor warrant on a battery conviction. James Garner was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond. 46-year-old Mary Frank of East 9th in Junction City posted a $1,000 bond and was...
Two graduate from Marion County Drug Court
Two participants in the Marion County Drug Court Program graduated on Friday. They are 49-year-old Charles Hamburg of East 13th in Centralia and 56-year-old Timothy Lusch of Centralia. Hamberg was placed in drug court after he was charged with a petition to revoke his probation on a 2018 theft charge....
Marion County has another COVID-19 related death
Marion County Health Department Administrator Mellissa Mallow has announced another COVID-19 related death. A man in his 70s who was positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death was a long term care resident and was vaccinated but not up to date. The death brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 221.
Centralia man charged with felony weapons charge
A 36-year-old Centralia man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Jeremy Phelps of North Marion in Centralia faces at least a two-year prison term up to ten years in prison if convicted on the charge. Bond was set at $25,000 and Phelps posted $2,500...
Two charged after alleged burglary broken up in progress
Two Centralia men have been charged in Marion County Court with attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. 31-year-old Stephen Bryant, who told authorities he was homeless, and 41-year-old Christopher Frake of West Broadway were both arrested when a burglary to an outbuilding at Green Street and Brick Hill Road in rural Central City was broken up in progress Thursday night.
Iuka man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following 161 Extension crash
A 67-year-old rural Iuka man was airlifted from the scene of a one vehicle crash on the Route 161 extension about a half mile east of Route 37 Thursday night. The driver is identified as David Williams of Green Road. The Salem Fire Protection District said it appeared Williams had...
Marion County second in oil production in Illinois again in 2022
While total oil production was down, Marion County remained the number two oil producing county in Illinois in 2022. The figures tabulated by the Illinois Petroleum Resource Board show the county produced 737,458 barrels of oil in the past year, down 14,000 barrels from last year. The Executive Director of...
Carlyle Lake Main Dam closed to pedestrians until May
The Carlyle Lake Main Dam will be closed to pedestrians while contractors are painting the dam machinery, stop logs, and bridge deck. The parking lots located on the south side of the dam will also be closed to the public. The closures are needed for public safety. The US Army...
Another Southern Illinois Judge issues a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the assault gun law
A second Southern Illinois Judge has issued a temporary restraining order putting the assault weapon ban on hold for those bringing the lawsuit. The ruling came in White County Court at Carmi where Judge T. Scott Webb indicated he based his decision on the likelihood of the success of the lawsuit seeking to declare the law unconstitutional.
