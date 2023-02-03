Wildcats Fall At Freeburg, Host Centralia Tonight At B.E. Gum. The Salem Wildcats dropped to 6-20 on the season and 1-8 in the Cahokia with their road loss at Freeburg 65-45. The Midgets jumped out to an 18-5 lead after the opening frame and never looked back. Salem lost despite hitting 9-three pointers. Cole Stuart was great last night as the guard scored 18 of his game high 25 in the first half. Lane Otten scored 19 and his bucket with 4:38 left in the 3rd quarter gave the senior his 1000th point in his career. Caleb Webber was also in double figures with 10. Salem got 12 from Sam Greene, 9 from Jairen Stroud and Gavin Zimmermann after hitting 6 three’s and scoring 20 points in the JV loss 43-38 earlier in the night, added 2 more varsity 3’s for his 6 points. Salem is right back in action tonight when they host the Centralia Orphans. The Orphans are coming in at 20-5 on the season after a 44-43 comeback win at Marion.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO