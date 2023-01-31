Read full article on original website
Related
Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies
LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
WANE-TV
Court docs: brothers both at Allen County Jail, charged in the same homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Clubbing was on the agenda the night a local man was shot dead in his car while he was sleeping. Torrese Bobo, 23, was charged with murder Friday in the shooting death of Daniel Nolan, 33, around 6 a.m. May 2, 2021. He is...
WOWO News
Arrest made in 2021 Fort Wayne murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a 2021 murder. Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the FWPD’s homicide unit served a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail that resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Torrese Bobo. The arrest was...
WANE-TV
Man accused of shooting mom’s supposed killer enters plea deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fatally shooting his mom’s supposed killer in 2021 entered a plea agreement Wednesday, according to court documents. Ahmad Pearson, also known as Ahmad Thomas according to court documents, was arrested by Fort Wayne Police back in August 2021 and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Travis Jones.
WANE-TV
Phone call scam threatens arrest, demands money for missing jury duty in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A “bogus” phone scam is circling Allen County again that accuses citizens of missing jury duty, demands payment and threatens jail time. Allen Superior Court said in a release bogus calls have been reported this week demanding money to cover fines that resulted from skipping out on jury duty. The caller claims to be a police officer, saying a warrant has been issued for the juror’s arrest.
hometownstations.com
Lima man in critical condition following early morning shooting
Lima man in critical condition following early morning shooting. The Lima Police Department is looking for a suspect responsible for leaving a Lima man hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. At 12:39 am, Lima police got calls about a shooting in the 300 block of W. Grand Ave. They found 21-year-old Djuan McLaruin at the corner of W. Grand Ave. and N. McDonel St. with multiple gunshot wounds.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
One person in non-life threatening condition following a shooting in south Fort Wayne
Police responded to the intersection of Airport Expressway and Winchester Road on reports of a shooting, according to Fort Wayne Dispatch.
Ohio small-town mayor accused of secretly recording teen girls undressing
LIMA, Ohio — The mayor of a small town in western Ohio has been arrested and is being held in jail after he was accused of secretly recording two teenage girls as they were undressing. The Lima News reports Phil Briggs, 45, is charged with pandering obscenity involving a...
athleticbusiness.com
Officials: Former Wrestling Coach Assaulted Student Who Lost Match
A former wrestling coach in Ohio has been charged in connection with an incident involving a 14-year-old wrestler at a tournament in early January. The Archbold Police Department said 28-year-old Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of endangering children, as reported by WTVG-TV on Tuesday.
wktn.com
Hardin County Prosecutor Shoots Down Attempt to Tie His Office to Promotion of Antisemitic Propaganda and Ideologies.
Hardin County Prosecutor Brad Bailey is refuting a couple from Wyandot County who he says is trying to affiliate his office with the promotion of what he calls their antisemitic propaganda and ideologies. In a release, Bailey stated that Katja and Logan Lawrence improperly posted his office’s website as a...
WANE-TV
Allen County officers find 73-year-old woman
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After sending out a Public Safety Alert, Allen County officers announced they found the 73-year-old woman who went missing Thursday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced Roberta Hart was found safe. According to the original alert, officers were as looking for Hart, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in Harlan.
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
WANE-TV
‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff's Office announces new cadet program for those interested in law enforcement
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new program will help those who have a dream of working in law enforcement achieve that very goal. The Allen County Sheriff's Office has announced a new cadet program that will send future deputies to Rhodes State College Basic Police Officer Academy. The program will cover the cost of tuition and equipment for up to five cadets, and in addition, these cadets will receive full-time medical benefits and pay while enrolled in the academy. Upon completing a fitness certification, as well as the academy program, these officers will be hired as full-time deputies for Allen County.
Swanton wrestling coach charged with first degree misdemeanors after allegedly assaulting student
ARCHBOLD, Ohio — The Swanton wrestling coach accused of assaulting a 14-year-old student during a wrestling match earlier this month was charged with two offenses relating to the alleged incident on Friday. According to an Archbold police report, wrestling coach Aaron Brown was charged with one count of endangering...
Court docs: ‘Where is it? Where is it’ accused allegedly asked after victim was shot in back
‘Phenomenal’ detective work led to Belcher’s arrest, Sgt. says FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The night three young men were shot dead in June 2018 in the area of Fourth and Wells streets, two of the victims were found in a gray Chrysler 200 rammed into the curb outside The Pantry. That’s one of many details […]
Nurse accused of stealing a patient’s meds, domestic battery in separate cases
A nurse is accused of stealing a patient's medication and domestic battery in separate cases spanning multiple counties.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
wbnowqct.com
Sanchez Enters Plea
A Defiance man enters pleas to drug charges related to a case that involved the overdose deaths of two people. Xavior Sanchez pled guilty to attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity…two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and more. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8. Sanchez is a co-defendant to James Cox…who was given a four- to six-year prison term on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony, in January 2022. Prosecutors say Cox caused the overdose deaths of Owen Rayoum and Brittany Neumeier, of Napoleon, who died at separate locations in June, 2021.
Comments / 6