Paulding County, OH

The Lima News

Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies

LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Arrest made in 2021 Fort Wayne murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a 2021 murder. Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the FWPD’s homicide unit served a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail that resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Torrese Bobo. The arrest was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man accused of shooting mom’s supposed killer enters plea deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fatally shooting his mom’s supposed killer in 2021 entered a plea agreement Wednesday, according to court documents. Ahmad Pearson, also known as Ahmad Thomas according to court documents, was arrested by Fort Wayne Police back in August 2021 and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Travis Jones.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Phone call scam threatens arrest, demands money for missing jury duty in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A “bogus” phone scam is circling Allen County again that accuses citizens of missing jury duty, demands payment and threatens jail time. Allen Superior Court said in a release bogus calls have been reported this week demanding money to cover fines that resulted from skipping out on jury duty. The caller claims to be a police officer, saying a warrant has been issued for the juror’s arrest.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hometownstations.com

Lima man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Lima man in critical condition following early morning shooting. The Lima Police Department is looking for a suspect responsible for leaving a Lima man hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. At 12:39 am, Lima police got calls about a shooting in the 300 block of W. Grand Ave. They found 21-year-old Djuan McLaruin at the corner of W. Grand Ave. and N. McDonel St. with multiple gunshot wounds.
LIMA, OH
athleticbusiness.com

Officials: Former Wrestling Coach Assaulted Student Who Lost Match

A former wrestling coach in Ohio has been charged in connection with an incident involving a 14-year-old wrestler at a tournament in early January. The Archbold Police Department said 28-year-old Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of endangering children, as reported by WTVG-TV on Tuesday.
ARCHBOLD, OH
WANE-TV

Allen County officers find 73-year-old woman

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After sending out a Public Safety Alert, Allen County officers announced they found the 73-year-old woman who went missing Thursday. Around 6:30 p.m., the Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced Roberta Hart was found safe. According to the original alert, officers were as looking for Hart, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in Harlan.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area

LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

Allen County Sheriff's Office announces new cadet program for those interested in law enforcement

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new program will help those who have a dream of working in law enforcement achieve that very goal. The Allen County Sheriff's Office has announced a new cadet program that will send future deputies to Rhodes State College Basic Police Officer Academy. The program will cover the cost of tuition and equipment for up to five cadets, and in addition, these cadets will receive full-time medical benefits and pay while enrolled in the academy. Upon completing a fitness certification, as well as the academy program, these officers will be hired as full-time deputies for Allen County.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26

A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wbnowqct.com

Sanchez Enters Plea

A Defiance man enters pleas to drug charges related to a case that involved the overdose deaths of two people. Xavior Sanchez pled guilty to attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity…two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and more. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8. Sanchez is a co-defendant to James Cox…who was given a four- to six-year prison term on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony, in January 2022. Prosecutors say Cox caused the overdose deaths of Owen Rayoum and Brittany Neumeier, of Napoleon, who died at separate locations in June, 2021.
DEFIANCE, OH

