NBA Trade Deadline: Latest Sixers Rumors

 5 days ago

The Sixers are one of the best teams in the NBA and have a legitimate chance to win the championship this season.

So what are they going to do to improve the roster?

In the latest Clap Your Hands, Eliot Shorr-Parks and Kyle Neubeck go over the latest buzz surrounding the team and everything Kyle is hearing just nine days before the NBA trade deadline.

Is a big move coming? Or will the Sixers try to improve the depth on the team? Plus, a recap of Joel Embiid dominating Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

You can check out the latest episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe by clicking this link , or listen below:

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

