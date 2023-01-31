NBA Trade Deadline: Latest Sixers Rumors

The Sixers are one of the best teams in the NBA and have a legitimate chance to win the championship this season.

So what are they going to do to improve the roster?

In the latest Clap Your Hands, Eliot Shorr-Parks and Kyle Neubeck go over the latest buzz surrounding the team and everything Kyle is hearing just nine days before the NBA trade deadline.

Is a big move coming? Or will the Sixers try to improve the depth on the team? Plus, a recap of Joel Embiid dominating Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

