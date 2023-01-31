COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Max from Stop the Suffering!. This adorable chihuahua mix is around one year old and he's looking for his fur-ever family. Max is only 10 pounds but plays like he's much bigger. He enjoys tug-of-war, chew toys and snuggles. He plays well with his foster brother and is sometimes found cuddling with his brother.

