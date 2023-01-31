Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio blacksmith using his skills to support a great cause
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Zach Herberholz has been making forged roses for almost a decade in his shop in Delaware. When he discovered the term "65 roses" has become synonymous with cystic fibrosis (young patients often refer to the disease as "65 roses"), he decided to donate a portion of each metal rose sold to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
Zora's House breaks ground on 10k square foot project, using female led construction team
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "At the end of it, this project will have been touched by a woman at every level," Zora's House Founder LC Johnson said. On Friday, Zora’s House, the only non-profit co-working and leadership incubator in Ohio built by and for women of color, broke ground at its new Weinland Park facility.
Columbus man sentenced to over 5 years after crash in Great Smoky Mountains park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old Columbus man to over five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a crash at a national park that killed one of his passengers. Bryce Allen Axline was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday for...
Linden community comes together to discuss controversial mural
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mural painted by kids in Linden is raising concerns for some in the community, so people came together on Saturday to talk and share their opinions. The mural was created by a group of young people through Linden Murals of Empowerment, a program run...
1 injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
Keys to Black Wealth taking steps to turn finances into a fun learning experience
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Taking steps to build generational wealth while putting an emphasis on closing the racial gap here in Ohio. On a mission to fuse finance with fun Co-CEO's of Keys to Black Wealth David Deberry II and Brandy Avery join Good Day Columbus ahead of their upcoming Black History Month Experience for the community.
Person shot near Linden Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is in the hospital after having been shot in a house near the Linden area on Saturday night. Police were called to the 1100 block of Vesta Avenue around 8:50 p.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound. That victim was...
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men were hospitalized after having been shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the 3300 block of Markham Road on report of multiple shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were...
Car drives into Livingston Elementary School overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a school building early Saturday morning. Columbus Police say around 2:32 a.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Livingston Elementary School, leaving behind a lot of damage. The driver reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene, and police...
CCS security team looking for solutions after 8th gun found in school since September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 6,000 cameras, district-wide, are watching Columbus City Schools students daily. "They scan from school to school, building to building, to be the extra eyes on what is going on. The schools alert the staff if they see something," said Chris Baker, the Director of Safety and Security and CCS.
Leader of national narcotics distribution operation pleads guilty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The leader of 11 defendants charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday. Isabel Castellanos and the other defendants were arrested in June 2022. Castellanos transported narcotics from Los Angeles...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Max from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Max from Stop the Suffering!. This adorable chihuahua mix is around one year old and he's looking for his fur-ever family. Max is only 10 pounds but plays like he's much bigger. He enjoys tug-of-war, chew toys and snuggles. He plays well with his foster brother and is sometimes found cuddling with his brother.
Gov. DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice for East Palestine following train derailment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials have issued an evacuation notice for people living within a mile of the derailment. Around 8 p.m. Sunday night DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to deploy to the area to assist local authorities. In a statement,...
Columbus Weather: Some cool days before warming up with rain
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A couple of cool days are ahead before we warm up with rain returning. SUNDAY: Cloudy, cool, breezy, high 48. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, low 30. MONDAY: AM clouds, PM sun, high 43. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain showers, high 55. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain,...
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
Classes canceled at all Pickerington schools Friday, counseling available
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Local Schools are closed Friday after a stepfather took his own life inside Ridgeview Junior High School. Counselors will be available at Pickerington Central High School on Friday until 12:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said the mother and stepfather...
Youth boxing coach fighting to give kids a punchers chance in life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus boxing coach is pulling kids off the streets and into the ring, saving lives one punch at a time. For coach Mike Johnson, the mission is a crucial one. Johnson told ABC 6 that he is fighting to give kids a chance at a good life.
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a shooting involving police officers near Wilson Avenue and Stanley Avenue. Columbus police confirmed that an officer shot a suspect that fled from a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. Sunday. The suspect, an adult male, fled from police during a...
Attorneys representing officers suing City of Columbus announce news conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Attorneys representing the 12 plaintiffs suing the City of Columbus have called a news conference for Monday, during which time they plan to "shine a light on" the actions they are alleging. Cincinnati-based Zach Gottesman and his legal team issued a statement Friday, their first...
Columbus Funny Bone adds extra show for Jay Pharoah ahead of upcoming movie
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Looking for a laugh! comedian and impressionist with over 200 voices in his pocket Jay Pharoah is set to take over Easton this weekend at the Columbus Funny Bone!. Jay joins Good Day Columbus to talk about what he is working on next including the...
