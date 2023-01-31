ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagg, IL

Rochelle News-Leader

County farmers short on snowfall this winter

OGLE COUNTY — On Jan. 30, Ogle County Farm Bureau Manager Ron Kern said that despite a recent substantial snowfall, county farmers are still short on normal snowfall levels of a typical year. “It depends on what we get by when we start getting close to spring when things...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Boys Basketball: Hubs host Senior Night matchup with Ottawa

ROCHELLE — Enthusiasm was high as the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team looked to celebrate Senior Night on Friday with an Interstate 8 Conference win over the Ottawa Pirates. Rochelle and Ottawa met earlier in the season, with the Hubs outlasting the Pirates for an overtime victory at the...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Boys Basketball: Hubs take tough loss from Sterling

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team faced a tough Sterling squad on Monday, falling 90-55 with junior Eli Luxton scoring 20 points to lead the Rochelle offense. Luxton went 9-of-15 from the field and totaled seven rebounds for the Hubs (8-16, 3-8 Interstate 8). Senior Raul Aguirre...
ROCHELLE, IL

