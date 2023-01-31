ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor injuries in crash on I-94 near Lawrence

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Minor injuries were reported when a pickup truck and semi-truck collided on I-94 near Lawrence Tuesday.

It happened in the westbound lanes near County Road 365, Michigan State Police said. Photos tweeted by police show a Ford F-150 with its front end smashed in.

MSP said reports indicate speed was a factor, saying a driver was going too fast for conditions.

“Please slow down (and) drive safely,” MSP tweeted.

One of the westbound lanes was shut down while emergency and cleanup crews were on scene but has since reopened.

