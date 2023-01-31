ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oakland County Moms

Berkley Winterfest 2023

Berkley Winterfest 2023 – Winterfest in Berkley is back for its annual free winter family fun event! Info, schedule of events, and more info on the annual Winter festival. Berkley’s Winterfest is a great way to celebrate Michigan winter with many events and activities for the whole family. This year’s Winterfest takes place from noon-2p on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the grounds outside of the Berkley Community Center.
BERKLEY, MI
Oakland County Moms

Paw Patrol Live Fox Theatre Tickets Contest

Paw Patrol Live Fox Theatre Tickets Contest – Enter to win 4 tickets to see Paw Patrol LIVE! “Heroes Unite” at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Paw Patrol is coming for 6 fun-filled performances running from Friday, March 3, 2023 through Sunday, March 5, 2023. These tickets come courtesy of Oakland County Moms and our friends at 313Presents.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

5 things to know about the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival

Grab your mittens and bundle up the kids. The 41st Plymouth Ice Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday in downtown Plymouth. This year, the sculptures will once again be distributed in front of merchants and restaurants throughout downtown Plymouth. “At the beginning of COVID, we looked at what...
PLYMOUTH, MI
secondwavemedia.com

14- and 16-year-old siblings graduate early from Ypsi Township's ACCE High School

Siblings Jashila Daniels and Jamonte Applewhite were just 16 and 14 years old, respectively, last month when they both completed all requirements to graduate virtual high school through Ypsilanti Township's Achieving College and Career Education (ACCE). Charles Davis, principal of ACCE, says the siblings' accomplishment is proof that if you...
metroparent.com

The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

A look at Michigan charter schools

Charter schools make up a significant percent of student learning in the state. About 10% of K-12 students — most of them in Detroit and other cities — attend a charter school. These schools are a weird hybrid of public and private — giving private individuals autonomy to...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

4788 Fletcher Rd, Manchester, MI

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Recent Listing - 3 bed, 2 bath $420,000. Location! This estate replicates the wonder of the lush forest of northern Michigan whilst being within a short drive from Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Manchester, Dexter, and I-94. The homestead sits at a clearing atop a greenwood plastered hill with a 900 foot driveway leading directly to it! This 3 bed 2 bath house was built with the intention of having the sun rise above this driveway and set behind the house (Feng Shui). As you walk in, you are greeted by an open concept that allows great views of the outside. Inside are gleaming red oak tongue & groove solid recently finished hardwood floors. The first floor shared bath leads to a large light filled primary suite & another nice sized room which also receives the morning sun. Upstairs sits another very large room & a full bath. The unfinished walk out basement leads to the surrounding nature consisting of a wide variety of flora and fauna, including morel mushrooms. There are 6 acres total, roughly 3 wooded in the back and 3 in the front. Call Todd Lands for a private showing - 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
MANCHESTER, MI
tourcounsel.com

Arborland Center | Shopping center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Arborland Center is a shopping center located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1961 as an unenclosed shopping mall, the center was redeveloped as a power center in 1998. Current anchor stores include Marshalls, Petco, Kroger, Sephora, Old Navy Gardner-White Furniture (that used to be a Toys "R"...
ANN ARBOR, MI
weddingchicks.com

Where Does One Find A Wedding Barn? Right Here, Of Course…

If we didn’t know better, we’d say barns were invented to be wedding venues–the high ceilings, the giant barn doors, and they’re usually located on some picturesque countryside. Barn venues are the hipsters of the venue world, they were made of reclaimed wood doing farm-to-table long before it was a thing. And with so much to love, it’s no wonder that they’re super popular for weddings and that you find yourself here searching for your perfect barn wedding venue. Well, let us help you narrow it down. There is a surprising amount of barns in the world (trust us, we’ve seen a lot) and these are our favorites…
DEXTER, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Oakland County Moms

Oakland County Moms

Rochester, MI
987
Followers
886
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Oakland County Moms is a community resource for families in Oakland County and Metro Detroit, MI. Events, news, reviews, contests, things to do, and much more.

 https://www.oaklandcountymoms.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy