FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Berkley Winterfest 2023
Berkley Winterfest 2023 – Winterfest in Berkley is back for its annual free winter family fun event! Info, schedule of events, and more info on the annual Winter festival. Berkley’s Winterfest is a great way to celebrate Michigan winter with many events and activities for the whole family. This year’s Winterfest takes place from noon-2p on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the grounds outside of the Berkley Community Center.
Paw Patrol Live Fox Theatre Tickets Contest
Paw Patrol Live Fox Theatre Tickets Contest – Enter to win 4 tickets to see Paw Patrol LIVE! “Heroes Unite” at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Paw Patrol is coming for 6 fun-filled performances running from Friday, March 3, 2023 through Sunday, March 5, 2023. These tickets come courtesy of Oakland County Moms and our friends at 313Presents.
HometownLife.com
5 things to know about the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival
Grab your mittens and bundle up the kids. The 41st Plymouth Ice Festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday in downtown Plymouth. This year, the sculptures will once again be distributed in front of merchants and restaurants throughout downtown Plymouth. “At the beginning of COVID, we looked at what...
secondwavemedia.com
14- and 16-year-old siblings graduate early from Ypsi Township's ACCE High School
Siblings Jashila Daniels and Jamonte Applewhite were just 16 and 14 years old, respectively, last month when they both completed all requirements to graduate virtual high school through Ypsilanti Township's Achieving College and Career Education (ACCE). Charles Davis, principal of ACCE, says the siblings' accomplishment is proof that if you...
Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities
Barton Malow, a construction enterprise based in Southfield, announced that Maryanne Foster, Larry Arndt, and Marisa Varga have been promoted to vice president in their respective entities within the Barton […] The post Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
wdet.org
A look at Michigan charter schools
Charter schools make up a significant percent of student learning in the state. About 10% of K-12 students — most of them in Detroit and other cities — attend a charter school. These schools are a weird hybrid of public and private — giving private individuals autonomy to...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
thesalinepost.com
4788 Fletcher Rd, Manchester, MI
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Recent Listing - 3 bed, 2 bath $420,000. Location! This estate replicates the wonder of the lush forest of northern Michigan whilst being within a short drive from Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Manchester, Dexter, and I-94. The homestead sits at a clearing atop a greenwood plastered hill with a 900 foot driveway leading directly to it! This 3 bed 2 bath house was built with the intention of having the sun rise above this driveway and set behind the house (Feng Shui). As you walk in, you are greeted by an open concept that allows great views of the outside. Inside are gleaming red oak tongue & groove solid recently finished hardwood floors. The first floor shared bath leads to a large light filled primary suite & another nice sized room which also receives the morning sun. Upstairs sits another very large room & a full bath. The unfinished walk out basement leads to the surrounding nature consisting of a wide variety of flora and fauna, including morel mushrooms. There are 6 acres total, roughly 3 wooded in the back and 3 in the front. Call Todd Lands for a private showing - 734-Mi-LANDS (645-2637)
Detroit News
Ann Arbor students demand more mental health resources after classmate's death
A group of students from Ann Arbor Pioneer High School walked out of class on Thursday to raise awareness of the need for more mental health resources in school, just days after their 15-year-old classmate was found dead on school grounds. Ximena Rowe Avila, a 10th grader at Pioneer, was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Church looking to transform house-turned-youth activity center into home again for refugees in Plymouth
DETROIT – Over the next three years, an estimated 4,000 refugees will resettle in Michigan. The folks over at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Plymouth are fundraising to transform a house-turned-youth activity center into a home again so that it can host refugees. Betsy Sole took on fundraising...
tourcounsel.com
Arborland Center | Shopping center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Arborland Center is a shopping center located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1961 as an unenclosed shopping mall, the center was redeveloped as a power center in 1998. Current anchor stores include Marshalls, Petco, Kroger, Sephora, Old Navy Gardner-White Furniture (that used to be a Toys "R"...
weddingchicks.com
Where Does One Find A Wedding Barn? Right Here, Of Course…
If we didn’t know better, we’d say barns were invented to be wedding venues–the high ceilings, the giant barn doors, and they’re usually located on some picturesque countryside. Barn venues are the hipsters of the venue world, they were made of reclaimed wood doing farm-to-table long before it was a thing. And with so much to love, it’s no wonder that they’re super popular for weddings and that you find yourself here searching for your perfect barn wedding venue. Well, let us help you narrow it down. There is a surprising amount of barns in the world (trust us, we’ve seen a lot) and these are our favorites…
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials believe Dexter High School student was groomed over internet, lured away from family
DEXTER, Mich. – Officials believe a missing 17-year-old Dexter High School student was groomed by someone over the internet and lured away from family members. UPDATE: Dexter High School student found safe after fears teen had been lured away from family. Washtenaw County deputies were searching for the student,...
macomb.edu
The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Macomb Community College now open and accepting patients
The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Macomb Community College now open and accepting patients. Macomb County’s only dental hygiene clinic to offer low-cost preventative dental care. The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Macomb Community College is now open and accepting patients, providing low-cost preventative dental care to community residents. All services...
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
