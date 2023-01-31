Read full article on original website
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Mike Tomlin-Jon Gruden connection could lead to intriguing offensive hire for Steelers
On Jan. 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen, either.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says 'Good Fit'
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
New, huge Derek Carr update revealed
The Raiders have finally authorized Derek Carr to speak with potential trade partners, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading for him that have also agreed to compensation with Las Vegas,” Schefter tweeted. Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission Read more... The post New, huge Derek Carr update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Niners star has shocking message for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game thanks to a dominant defensive performance that surrendered just seven points to the Niners’ offense. But even despite the stellar showing from the Eagles’ defense, San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t sound impressed. This Read more... The post Niners star has shocking message for Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Derek Carr rumors: The 3 most likely outcomes and destinations
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have all but made their split official. He already posted his goodbye on social media, which, as we know, is when a goodbye has really happened. With a deadline looming for the Raiders to make a decision on how they’ll move forward, exactly,...
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Steelers Made Horrific Mistake After Loving Brock Purdy During 2022 Pre-Draft Meetings
It was an interesting year for backup quarterbacks in the NFL (including for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. Their season came to a screeching halt, as Josh Johnson became their fourth string starting quarterback due to injury. The original starting QB Trey Lance was sidelined early in the season, but 49ers fans found comfort in the fact that they had a familiar face Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the signal-caller. Fans' worst fear came true when Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The fate of the 49ers season now depended on the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.
Raiders make major coordinator hire
The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Analyst believes Steelers should sign former first-round DT in free agency
The Steelers defensive line is aging. CBS Sports believes Pittsburgh should sign Washington's 2018 first-round pick in free agency. If DT Daron Payne does hit the open market as he's expected to, the Steelers should prioritize signing him above anyone else, according to Jordan Dajani. "It's difficult to stand out...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants trade up; Jets get QB help; Eagles overhaul secondary in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
Kansas City Chiefs Have a Secret Weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their weeklong journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP Quarterback, its future Hall of Fame Head Coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
Russell Wilson reportedly had strong reaction to Broncos' Sean Payton hire
One of the most important jobs for new Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton will be to try to salvage Russell Wilson’s tenure with the franchise. Fortunately for him, it appears he will have a willing partner in his new quarterback. Wilson is “ecstatic” with the decision to hire Payton,...
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Josh Jacobs has shocking update on extension talks with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have some huge question marks heading into what should be an eventful, if not franchise-altering, offseason. Vegas may be preoccupied with its unresolved quarterback issue, but another matter needing attention surrounds the future of running back Josh Jacobs. On Saturday, Jacobs spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio and revealed that contract negotiations have yet to begin with the Raiders, adding, "We ain't talked yet, so I don't know."
Watch: Cam Heyward Powers AFC to ‘Move the Chains’ Win at Pro Bowl Games
LAS VEGAS – Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward showed his strength as part of the winning team in the Move the Chains event at the Pro Bowl Games. The Steelers defensive lineman and his AFC teammates ripped weights from a bar and then literally pulled chains 30 yards past the line in a quicker time than the NFC. But that is nothing surprising given Heyward’s strength that he shows day in and day out for the Steelers.
Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors
Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game. On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
Ineptitude Of The Steelers Recent Draft Classes Absolutely Prove Something; Mike Tomlin Might Be Getting A Bad Rap From Fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016 when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 18-16. Todd Haley was the offensive coordinator and the Steelers' high powered Killer B’s produced six Chris Boswell field goals and a playoff record 170 yards rushing for Le’Veon Bell.
Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007.
