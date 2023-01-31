ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Alamo Heights Night returns for Fiesta 2023

San Antonio – A popular party known for its food, live music, and carnival rides will return this April. Alamo Heights Night, a long-running official Fiesta event, will take place on Friday, April 21. The upcoming celebration at the University of the Incarnate Word marks the 35th installment of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Official Rules: 2023 Texas Eats & San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. General. By submitting an entry to the sweepstakes 2023 Texas Eats & San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KSAT12 (“Sponsor”) and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (the “Co-Sponsor”), entrant acknowledges and agrees that entrant has read, understands, and agrees to be bound by these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Sweepstakes’ Official Rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

A new exhibition shows San Antonio's HemisFair '68 like never before

A new online exhibit allows you to take a first-time tour of — or, if you’re old enough — reacquaint yourself with HemisFair ’68. Gathering and presenting those films is the work of Katharine Austin, the curator for the Texas Archive of the Moving Image. The archive is a non-profit working to discover and preserve important films about the state's film history, and then educate Texans about them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area. AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights. “Empowered by a strong desire to offer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

SAPA hosts dump-your-ex Valentine’s fundraiser

SAN ANTONIO – Not quite over an ex? You can let some of that hostility go by personalizing a bag of dog poop for your ex this Valentine’s Day. If you need something grosser than the zoo’s “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser — for a $10 donation, through Feb. 10, San Antonio Pets Alive will write your ex’s name on a bag of poop with a custom note.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Latest Boerne development bags possible H-E-B anchor

Lemon Creek Ranch broke ground last week and a new H-E-B will be located on the property. H-E-B LP bought 14 acres within the development in January last year, according to Bexar County records. “Lemon Creek Ranch will embody a spirit of Place that is rooted in authenticity, community, and...
BOERNE, TX

