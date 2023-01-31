Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Alamo Heights Night returns for Fiesta 2023
San Antonio – A popular party known for its food, live music, and carnival rides will return this April. Alamo Heights Night, a long-running official Fiesta event, will take place on Friday, April 21. The upcoming celebration at the University of the Incarnate Word marks the 35th installment of...
KSAT 12
Texas A&M Parsons Mounted Cavalry prepares for Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive
SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University’s 70-member Parsons Mounted Cavalry saddled up for the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio Saturday. “This is the troop element, and they are getting their halters and their bridles on. The seniors are putting their sabers on their horses,” senior cavalry student Maria Hall said.
Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show
Braunda Smith will show off her cooking chops on the May 24 episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs. David...
H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Three of five of this week's most-visited food stories shared grand opening and reopening details for chain eateries.
John Leguizamo visits San Antonio's Thai Chili on the Northwest Side
Have you seen the 'Encanto' actor roaming around town.
Free Roasted Corn Festival returns to San Antonio bigger than ever
The elotes are back.
KSAT 12
Official Rules: 2023 Texas Eats & San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Sweepstakes
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. General. By submitting an entry to the sweepstakes 2023 Texas Eats & San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KSAT12 (“Sponsor”) and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (the “Co-Sponsor”), entrant acknowledges and agrees that entrant has read, understands, and agrees to be bound by these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Sweepstakes’ Official Rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes.
Fox 29 lifestyle host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charges
SAN ANTONIO — Esteban Solis, a daytime show host who has been with San Antonio TV station Fox 29 since 2013, was taken into custody late Thursday night on DWI charges after his alleged involvement in a crash on the far west side. According to arrest records, a San...
tpr.org
A new exhibition shows San Antonio's HemisFair '68 like never before
A new online exhibit allows you to take a first-time tour of — or, if you’re old enough — reacquaint yourself with HemisFair ’68. Gathering and presenting those films is the work of Katharine Austin, the curator for the Texas Archive of the Moving Image. The archive is a non-profit working to discover and preserve important films about the state's film history, and then educate Texans about them.
KSAT 12
2023 Black History events hosted by the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum will host three Black History events this month. The Black History River Tour is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 11. The tour along the San Antonio River will start at La Villita and explore African American influence in San Antonio. Tickets cost $35.
KSAT 12
New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area. AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights. “Empowered by a strong desire to offer...
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Pest infestation leads to suspended license for Asian cuisine restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side Asian cuisine restaurant had its license suspended last month after health inspectors found multiple violations, including an infestation of pests. Chef Joe Asian Cuisine. Chef Joe Asian Cuisine, located in the 5400 block of Walzem Road, barely passed its January inspection with a...
San Antonio claims 'The Last of Us' actor Pedro Pascal ahead of 'SNL' debut
"As a San Antonian, we claim him."
visitsanantonio.com
I’m a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
I traveled from Boston to San Antonio, and it was my first time visiting the Southern city. Ask a New Englander what comes to mind when they think about Texas, and they’ll probably mention cowboy hats, tacos, and beer. Truth be told, I’m no exception. However, during a...
KSAT 12
SAPA hosts dump-your-ex Valentine’s fundraiser
SAN ANTONIO – Not quite over an ex? You can let some of that hostility go by personalizing a bag of dog poop for your ex this Valentine’s Day. If you need something grosser than the zoo’s “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser — for a $10 donation, through Feb. 10, San Antonio Pets Alive will write your ex’s name on a bag of poop with a custom note.
MySanAntonio
Latest Boerne development bags possible H-E-B anchor
Lemon Creek Ranch broke ground last week and a new H-E-B will be located on the property. H-E-B LP bought 14 acres within the development in January last year, according to Bexar County records. “Lemon Creek Ranch will embody a spirit of Place that is rooted in authenticity, community, and...
