Bentzel announces major proposed changes during state of schools breakfast
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel announced major proposed changes and updates on consolidation at Friday morning’s Chamber of Commerce State of the Schools Eye Opener breakfast. Bentzel says the district has been working with its partners to conduct cost analysis and to make cost-cutting changes to the...
Wallace “Wally” Hall
(64, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
Muhlenberg County day care director charged with abuse
A former Muhlenberg County Public School System daycare director has been charged with criminal child abuse. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint January 30 regarding an incident at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Investigation led to the department charging Amanda Camp with criminal abuse in...
Kiwanis raises over $5k with pancake breakfast
For the second consecutive year, the Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club brought in over $5,000 at its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Kiwanis President Chandler Ladd says the crowd started coming in early and kept the War Memorial Building busy. She says the event wouldn’t have been possible without their sponsors and product...
Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse
According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
Local man injured in downtown accident
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening at East Ninth and South Main Street in Hopkinsville. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 33-year old Arthur Tandy of Hopkinsville was eastbound on East Ninth and 33-year old KC York of Hopkinsville was westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto South Main.
Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
CBB Friday News and Notes
Kentucky Falls at No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. Robyn Benton scored 24 points but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost at No. 1 South Carolina 87-69 on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. Benton did a lot of her damage at the line, making 13 of her 14 free throw attempts. She had four steals, two blocked shots, two rebounds and an assist in the game. Kentucky (10-12, 2-8 SEC) got 11 points from both Blair Green and Maddie Scherr. South Carolina (22-0, 10-0) used its superior size to outscore Kentucky 62-14 in the paint. The Gamecocks grabbed 50 rebounds to just 32 for the Cats.
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarksville man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing in Clarksville. Police say 74-year old Donald Lockhart was last seen at a home in Clarksville Friday night about 7 p.m. and he has medical conditions that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. He is a...
Woman charged with felony assault and other crimes
A woman is charged with felony assault and several other charges following an incident Thursday night at a Pine Hill Drive home. An arrest citation for 37-year old Reneisha Wilson of Hopkinsville alleges she broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend in the 300 block of Pine Hill Drive and caused significant damage.
