ABC Action News
Florida lawmakers may return to Tallahassee next week for Disney special session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It sounds more and more likely Florida lawmakers will return as early as next week to strip away some of Disney's special district powers. The governor continues suggesting it's happening as anticipation of another special session grows in Tallahassee. The latest nod was during a press...
Millions expected to lose Medicaid coverage this spring. Here are ways you can stay ahead of the process
DENVER, Colo. — Since March of 2020, when the COVID-19 relief package passed, Medicaid enrollment has skyrocketed to a record 90 million people and since then, no one has been kicked off. Now, about 15 million people could be dropped from Medicaid when the continuous enrollment requirement ends this...
Local Bloggers Create Fun Way to Support Black-Owned Businesses Across Tampa Bay
It's Black History Month and we're highlighting a fun way you can celebrate by visiting some local Black-owned businesses. Local bloggers, Kiva Williams and Karimah Henry, have created the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge. It's a bingo card encouraging you to get out in the community and support local Black-owned businesses.
