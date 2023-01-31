ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Action News

Local Bloggers Create Fun Way to Support Black-Owned Businesses Across Tampa Bay

It's Black History Month and we're highlighting a fun way you can celebrate by visiting some local Black-owned businesses. Local bloggers, Kiva Williams and Karimah Henry, have created the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge. It's a bingo card encouraging you to get out in the community and support local Black-owned businesses.

