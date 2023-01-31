Polk man faces 'lengthy prison sentence' after attempted murder arrest: Sheriff

An 18-year-old from Polk City faces a "lengthy prison sentence" after his arrest for attempted murder on Monday, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

According to a press release, Vincent Smith fired dozens of shots at a retreating vehicle after a confrontation with one of the people inside. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night near Surveyors Lake in unincorporated Bartow.

The sheriff's office said investigators recovered 28 spent shell casings at the scene.

The shooting followed a confrontation between Smith and the 17-year-old victim over a red laser light. PCSO said the laser was pointed at the victim, who told his two friends they needed to leave because he believed someone had a gun.

PCSO said Smith approached the victim, and the two argued over the light before Smith punched the victim in the face, pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.

Authorities said the victim and his friends immediately ran to their vehicle, and as they drove away, Smith fired at the vehicle.

The victim was hit in the back, and his friends took him to a local hospital. He's expected to fully recover, authorities said.

Smith was arrested at a home in Auburndale. He's charged with:



Attempted First-Degree Murder (FL) (3 counts)

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle (F2)

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (F3)

Tampering with Evidence (F3)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (F3)

Criminal Mischief (F3)

Improper Exhibition of a Firearm (M1)

Discharging a Firearm in Public (M1)

Battery (M1)

“The victims in this shooting tried to leave when the argument became heated, but Smith let his anger turn violent. Now a teenager has been shot, and Smith faces a lengthy prison sentence," Sheriff Grady Judd said.