ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

One Texas city among best in the country to get married

By Rachel Estrada
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LSfl_0kXajxbO00

HOUSTON (KIAH) Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and many may think of popping the question, but it will cost you. The average wedding costs $28,000. However, there is one city in Texas that is ranked among the best to get married, according to a new study. Personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Get Married after speaking with experts.

In their new report, WalletHub tried to help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations to tie the know. They compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 26 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors.  Here is what how they ranked…

Best Places to Get Married in the U.S.
1. Orlando, FL 11. Oklahoma City, OK
2. Las Vegas, NV 12. Tucson, AZ
3. Tulsa, OK 13. Columbia, SC
4. Tampa, FL 14. St. Louis, MO
5. Atlanta, GA 15. Cincinnati, OH
6. Miami, FL 16. Chicago, IL
7. Knoxville, TN 17. Charleston, WV
8. El Paso, TX 18. Wichita, KS
9. New Orleans, LA 19. Richmond, VA
10. Boise, ID 20. Charlotte, NC
Courtesy of WalletHub

Best vs. Worst

  • Fort Smith, Arkansas, has the lowest average wedding cost , $15,235, which is 3.1 times lower than in Honolulu and Pearl City, Hawaii, the cities with the highest at $47,813.
  • Washington has the most event planners per capita , 71, which is 8.9 times more than in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the city with the fewest at 8.
  • San Francisco has the most musicians per capita , 20, which is 58.8 times more than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the fewest at 0.34.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?

Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Which industries have grown the most in Texas?

In the five-year period between 2015 and 2020, industry employment in Texas rose by 3.3 percent or about 420,000 jobs according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office. A few of those industries stood above the rest when it comes to job growth.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation”  in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Texas Ag Commissioner urges Texas farmers, ranchers to fill out 2022 census

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday, and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online. “I want to remind all Texas farmers and ranchers that the […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

H-E-B bags top spot in national grocery store ranking

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas-favorite H-E-B has become America’s best, according to a ranking of grocery stores nationwide. According to Dunnhumby, a global customer data science company, H-E-B ranked No. 1 overall in their grocery Retailer Preference Index. The index features 63 of the largest retails in the country that sell both food and non-food […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy