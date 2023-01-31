ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice

By David Gay
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas ( KAMR/KCIT ) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website.

The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of shooting three men in Amarillo in January 1998.

According to the TDCJ’s website, Balentine shot three teens, identified as 17-year-old Edward Mark Caylor, 15-year-old Kai Brooke Geyer and 15-year-old Steven Brady Watson on Jan. 21, 1998, in Amarillo. Officials said that Balentine entered a home during the night and shot them while they were sleeping.

According to filed documents on Jan. 31, Balentine's execution has been 'recalled' by Potter County District Court because Balentine's legal team was not properly notified of Balentine's warrant of execution, along with his execution date, in accordance with the timeline laid out in the Texas Criminal Procedure Code. As of Tuesday afternoon, Balentine's execution has not been rescheduled by the TDCJ, according to its website.

The execution of 60-year-old Henry, or “Hank,” Skinner is currently scheduled for Sept. 13, according to the TDCJ. Skinner has been in custody for more than 27 years after being convicted in a triple murder incident in Pampa in December 1993.

According to the TDCJ, Skinner killed three people on Dec. 31, 1993, at a home in Pampa. Officials said Twila Busby, Skinner’s girlfriend, was choked and struck multiple times in the head with a wooden ax handle. Randolph Busby and Elwin Caler, who were identified as Twila Busby’s adult sons, were stabbed with a kitchen knife According to previous reports, Skinner lived with the three individuals.

Cheryl Mauldin
4d ago

Wow 23 and 27 years tax payers have been feeding these murderes. Free TV, food, homes, books. I will never understand why we have to foot the bill on criminals.

Pam Reeder
4d ago

if the DNA matches do away with them. If they need a couple of months fine. Tell your family bye bye-bye. Other than that let them meet their maker.

whome?
4d ago

What takes so long??? They should have been pushing up daiseys years ago!

