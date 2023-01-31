When is the next Powerball drawing? What to know as jackpot jumps to $653M

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise. It reached an estimated $653 million and a cash value of $350.5 million as of Tuesday morning. There's a Powerball drawing every Monday , Wednesday and Saturday. But the top prize has remained unclaimed since Nov. 19, causing the jackpot to surpass the $500 million mark in recent weeks.

As anticipation builds for the next Powerball drawing, here's what you need to know if you're aiming to become America's next multimillionaire:

What were the Powerball winning numbers 1/30/23?

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play was 2X.

What is the Powerball jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot is set to climb to $653 million with a cash option of $350.5 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8:59 p.m MST.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing is broadcast live at 8:59 p.m. MST on Feb. 1.

How to watch the Powerball drawing

The Powerball drawing is streamed live on the lottery website and it may also be aired on a local television station in your area.

Where can I buy Powerball tickets?

The Powerball can be played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lottery tickets can be purchased at your local grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores. Find your nearest retailer by using the "Where to Play" finder tool .

How much is a Powerball ticket?

Each ticket costs $2 to enter the drawing. If you add the Power Play option for an additional $1, you can win up to five times the amount of any non-jackpot winnings.

How late can you buy Powerball tickets?

The cutoff time for purchasing Powerball tickets varies by state. So you'll want to check the final sale time for your specific jurisdiction.

An easy way to do this is by entering your location on the Powerball website .

What is the Powerball cutoff time in Arizona?

In Arizona , the cutoff time to purchase a Powerball ticket is 6:59 p.m. on draw night.

How to play Powerball

In order to win a prize, you only need to match one number. Here is a list of winning combinations.

Matching the Powerball number: $4.

1 Winning number + Powerball number: $4.

2 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $7.

3 Winning numbers: $7.

3 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $100.

4 Winning numbers: $100.

4 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $50,000.

5 Winning numbers: $1 million.

5 Winning numbers + Powerball number: Grand prize.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is the next Powerball drawing? What to know as jackpot jumps to $653M