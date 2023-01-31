Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
elkhornmediagroup.com
One injured in suspected DUI, rollover crash
GRANDVIEW – A Wapato man is suspected of driving under the influence following a single-vehicle rollover on I-82 Sunday morning in Grandview. The Washington State Patrol reports Ezra L. Compo, was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. Troopers said Compo was traveling eastbound on I-82 at...
FOX 11 and 41
Man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Grandview early Sunday morning
GRANDVIEW, Wash.— According to Washington State Patrol a 25-year-old driver was heading eastbound on interstate 82 near Grandview. The driver lost control of the car causing it roll before hitting the guard rail and light pole. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for his...
FOX 11 and 41
Fire at Dolphin Apartments closes Kennewick Ave
KENNEWICK, Wash. – First responders are at Dolphin Apartments on Waverly Place after a fire, according to crews on scene. The fire was considered contained at 4:05 p.m., a half-hour after crews were notified of the fire. The Pasco Fire Department is on scene. No injuries have been reported,...
UPDATE | Video shows Richland suspect hit 2 police cars in dramatic escape
Richland police have released video showing Reep smash into two police cars to make an escape.
Kennewick Firefighters Pull Person from Burning Garage
Thanks to prompt and fearless responses by fire crews, a person escaped serious injury and perhaps death in Richland Thursday. Kennewick Firefighters reported that Trappet and Riley Garrett, who work at the city's newest fire station (3) located on Grandridge Boulevard, responded along with Richland units to a fire in Richland.
Flaming truck fire lights up the night sky near Pasco
The semi burst into flames near a fire station.
yaktrinews.com
Man identified in fatal crash with truck in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department released the name of the man who died after he was hit by a truck Tuesday morning. Authorities said Ryan Shepard, 40, died after he stepped into the street near the intersection of West 14th Avenue and Olympia Street. According to a preliminary...
Pasco officers justified in shooting 2 murder suspects, killing one of them, prosecutor says
The gunman who was killed was wearing body armor, say investigators
Gunman sentenced for nearly killing a Tri-Cities man in a case of mistaken identity
The chase began in a Walmart parking lot.
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage affects more than 500 north of West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA. The utility company says that crews have been dispatched are working to restore power soon. This is a developing story, which means information...
14 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
22 perfect scores were awarded, including to a Thai restaurant, a bakery and a winery.
FOX 11 and 41
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns of Bitcoin scam callers
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an influx of scam calls regarding Bitcoin transfers to the office. It reports that numerous people have reported cold calls with an elaborate story asking for Bitcoin. The caller will likely use information about you found...
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 1, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading
(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
A beloved Pasco police captain is being remembered for his decades of caring
The former farmer joined the Pasco Police Department in 1970.
Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?
Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
5 school employees save a Tri-City student’s life after his heart stopped
“(The student) is going to come back to us, and the only reason is because of this crew.”
FOX 11 and 41
Washington’s vehicular pursuit law handcuffs when law enforcement can pursue an offender
RICHLAND, Wash. – A law in Washington is making it difficult for law enforcement to protect the community from dangerous offenders and situations. The Richland Police Department continues to look for Michael Reep. The officers say that Reep was involved in a deadly shooting on January 26th on McMurray...
Comments / 0