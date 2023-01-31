Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
2 men killed in Durham quadruple shooting identified
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in north Durham.
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
Organizers in Durham call for police reform after deaths of Tyre Nichols and Darryl Williams
The group, Durham Beyond Policing, held a press conference to address police accountability today.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask public to ID vehicle involved in shootings hours apart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building. Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North...
WRAL
Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals
In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
cbs17
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
2 killed, 2 hurt in Durham shooting
Durham police say they got a call about a shooting on Sudbury Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
cbs17
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
cbs17
2 men killed, 2 injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were killed and two others injured in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Durham, according to police. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Sudbury Road just before 1:30 a.m. and found four men who had been shot. One victim died at...
cbs17
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
Raleigh police receive four reports of human trafficking in January as survey shows survivors continue facing barriers
Police received a call Saturday to the Extended Stay on Wake Forest Road. Christopher Pierce, 36, was charged with simple assault, human trafficking and involuntary servitude and drug paraphernalia, according to records WRAL News received through a public information request. That call came about 24 hours after a similar call...
45+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh, NC
From public to private, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh.
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
cbs17
Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
Car break-ins increasing across the Triangle; what you can do to help prevent them
It is only 33 days into the new year and law enforcement agencies, around the triangle, are already seeing an increase in car break-ins.
Loaded gun found on student at North Carolina high school, school says
Rolesville High School has announced a staff member stopped a student in possession of a loaded gun, leading to a Code Red lockdown earlier Wednesday.
Indicted ex-student resource officer, wife turn themselves in to North Carolina sheriff’s office
A former school resource officer and his wife turned themselves in at the Johnston County Sheriff's Office on Monday after they were indicted by a grand jury last week on sex charges involving a high school student.
cbs17
Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
North Carolina man charged in McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and four counts of discharging a weapon into an […]
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 3