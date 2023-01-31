ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals

In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 men killed, 2 injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were killed and two others injured in an early Tuesday morning shooting in Durham, according to police. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Sudbury Road just before 1:30 a.m. and found four men who had been shot. One victim died at...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
SPRING LAKE, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy