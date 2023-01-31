NFL Films Mic Picks Up Postgame Exchange Between Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Here’s to so many more meetings between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. This rivalry could define the NFL for years.

Mahomes’ Chiefs won Sunday and earned the invite to the Super Bowl. There was plenty of drama, with Kansas City winning 23-20 on a last-second field goal,

Ever wonder how two NFL titans greet each other after this sort of emotional, gut-busting game? NFL Films released a short video clip revealing what Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow said to each other at the end of the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

What Did Mahomes Really Say to Burrow? A Dog Was Mentioned

So there was Mahomes, pausing, as Burrow walked towards him. The two quarterbacks shook hands, then bro-hugged, then hugged again.

“Many more dog, many more,” Patrick Mahomes told Joe Burrow. “Hey, helluva game. Good job bud. You have a helluva career going.”

Burrow entered the conversation: “You too, brother. Go win it now.” And then Mahomes told him “Yes Sir!”

We’re looking forward to so many more meetings between these two young guns. Mahomes is 27 and Burrow is 26. They’ve already faced off four times, with two coming in the AFC Championship. Burrow is 3-1 against Mahomes. But all four games were decided by a field goal. It’s difficult to get any closer or more consistent than that.

It begs the question. Are Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow the newer version of Tom Brady-Peyton Manning? Think about all the historical quarterback rivalries from Terry Bradshaw versus Kenny Stabler or Roger Staubach against Fran Tarkington. Maybe it’ll be like Steve Young against Troy Aikman or Jim Kelly vying against Dan Marino. All the great QBs had that one opponent who inspired them to elevate their games.

Plus, there is so much swagger between these two quarterbacks and teams. The Bengals called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead” in the days leading into the AFC title game. The Chiefs gladly mocked the Cincy players after they clinched the 23-20 win.

And Patrick Mahomes also took a light-hearted verbal jab at Joe Burrow during the confetti celebration.

“I don’t think we have any cigars,” Mahomes said in a nod to the traditional Burrow way of game partying.

“But we’ll be ready to go in the Super Bowl.”

Meanwhile, Burrow was quiet and reflective in the Bengals lockerroom.

“It’s all love at the end of the day,” the Cincy QB said. “They know the respect we have for them. I know the respect that they have for us. It’s an intense emotional game. … That’s what makes it fun.”