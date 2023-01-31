Read full article on original website
James Cameron says he got the Titanic's sinking 'half right' in his film after multiple model tests
Titanic director James Cameron is getting to the bottom of how the RMS Titanic actually sank. The legendary filmmaker and aquanaut enlisted a team of scientists and engineers to help discover whether or not his 1997 film accurately portrayed the real ship's sinking as part of a new National Geographic special, Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron. After multiple hydrodynamic tests, Cameron concluded that his recreation of the 1912 disaster, which killed more than 1,500 people, was "half right."
The Flash star Kiersey Clemons addresses Ezra Miller drama: 'A lot of people go through that'
Despite a year of controversies and legal trouble for star Ezra Miller, The Flash is still racing to the finish line, with a June 16 release planned by Warner Bros. Not only is the movie finally set to hit theaters after years of false starts and creative setbacks, but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn went so far as to call it "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" during a recent press conference.
Game of Thrones vet to play fire Na'vi leader in Avatar 3, Avatar 5 will go to earth
The first Avatar sequel showed audiences the way of water. The next one will show us the way of fire. After previously confirming Avatar 3 will introduce a new tribe of Na'vi known as the Ash People, producer Jon Landau says that Game of Thrones veteran Oona Chaplin has been cast to portray the leader of that clan, Varang.
Pedro Pascal forgot he got cast in The Last of Us after taking an Ambien
Pedro Pascal, that sweet, puckish cherub of a human being, has a great story for how he got cast as Joel in HBO's new hit series The Last of Us. Appearing on The Tonight Show in conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Pascal explained that he heard the news of his casting after he took an Ambien and then promptly forgot he got the job by the next morning.
Whitney Houston emotionally honored by Kevin Costner and Jennifer Hudson at Clive Davis gala at Beverly Hilton
Just a week before the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's tragic death at the Beverly Hilton, Jennifer Hudson honored the legendary singer with a performance of "Greatest Love of All" in the historic hotel's ballroom. Kevin Costner also appeared, paying tribute to his The Bodyguard costar with a touching speech.
Questlove says Will Smith was going to make a surprise appearance during the Grammys' hip-hop tribute
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded tribute that very nearly included the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself. Questlove, who curated the 14-minute-long celebration that aired on Sunday evening, revealed that Will Smith was originally set to make a surprise appearance during the performance but ultimately had to back out because it coincided with the filming of Bad Boys 4.
Sarah Michelle Gellar wants world to see 'steamy' Daphne and Velma kiss cut from Scooby-Doo
Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks the world is finally ready for the "less family-friendly" version of Scooby-Doo. The actress, who starred as the fashionable detective Daphne, says there are multiple cut scenes from the 2002 film that deserve to see the light of day, including a special moment between her character and Velma (Linda Cardellini).
RuPaul's Drag Race star Marcia Marcia Marcia brings Brady Bunch look full-circle
The New York City queen referenced the iconic football episode from The Brady Bunch — which celebrates its 50th anniversary on Feb. 9 — after entering season 15 with a nose bandage. Marcia Marcia Marcia just hit the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 runway harder than a football...
Rob Lowe jokes that it's 'painful' to work with his son John Owen in Unstable first look
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are bringing their family dynamic to the new comedy series Unstable, and Netflix has just unveiled a first look. The father and son, who previously starred together on the unsolved mysteries show The Lowe Files, joke that it wasn't difficult for them to translate their relationship into fiction. "There's not a whole lot of acting," John Owen teases in the video. "Your hair's a little different. And we say 'I love you' on the show."
Who is Kathleen in The Last of Us? Melanie Lynskey character explained
Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1, episode 4. The fourth episode of HBO's The Last of Us gave viewers well-versed in the games another curve ball — not as hard-hitting as the emotional wreckage left in the wake of Bill and Frank's arc, but one that expands the history of this world in a significant way.
Alan Cumming says Romy and Michele 'would've had 6' sequels by now if it starred 2 men
Alan Cumming is calling out Hollywood's rampant misogyny, especially when it comes to that long-awaited Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel. The actor, who starred as nerd-turned-hunk Sandy Frink in the 1997 comedy, expressed both his interest in returning for a follow-up film and his frustration that one hasn't already happened — a decision he chalks up to pure ageism towards its two female leads, Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino.
Reese Witherspoon says there will be no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge's involvement in Legally Blonde 3 is an open-and-shut case — at least for Reese Witherspoon. The actress, who starred as glamorous lawyer Elle Woods in 2001's Legally Blonde and 2003's Legally Blonde 2, said a possible third film must have Jennifer Coolidge in its cast or it simply won't happen.
Mayfair Witches showrunners explain book to show changes: 'We had to make hard choices'
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Mayfair Witches episodes 1-4. Adapting a beloved book for TV can be a tough task, but adapting one that's almost 1,000 pages is a whole other story. When showrunners and executive producers Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford set out to adapt Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches for AMC, they knew they had a lot of material to draw inspiration from but little time to do it in. "We were given eight episodes for a one thousand page book," Spalding says, referring to The Witching Hour, the first book in the three-part series. "It's an absolute cornucopia of deliciousness and we had to make hard choices."
The best Spike Lee movies, ranked
For nearly 40 years, Spike Lee has been an unflinching cinematic presence, consistently delivering his razor-sharp perspective to the big screen. Starting with his electric debut, She's Gotta Have It, Lee has forged an iconoclastic career that has seen him weather controversy, nimbly adjust to industry changes, and, eventually, become an Oscar winner.
Melanie Lynskey on 'crazy' Mafia game nights with The Last of Us creator and playing 'a war criminal'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1, episode 4. Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey and TV producer Craig Mazin go way back, much further than when they worked together on HBO's The Last of Us. "We have a very, very fun relationship," the Kiwi actress tells...
James Cameron confesses Titanic floating door should have been smaller after new tests
After 25 years, James Cameron is offering a rare mea culpa, of sorts. Ahead of his film Titanic's Feb. 10 theatrical re-release, the 68-year-old filmmaker took part in an upcoming National Geographic special, Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron. In it, Cameron works with a team of scientists to recreate and test various theories about the film and the sinking of the titular ship.
The true story of True Spirit: What really happened on Jessica Watson's solo sail around the world
Warning: This article contains spoilers about True Spirit, now streaming on Netflix. True Spirit, Netflix's latest book-to-movie adaptation, is an inspiring tale about Jessica Watson, a teen who endeavors to become the youngest person to sail alone, nonstop, and unassisted around the world. Starring Titan's Teagan Croft and based on the book of the same name, the film follows her harrowing journey as she attempts to sail 23,000 nautical miles around the globe in 8 months — something no other 16-year-old had ever accomplished before. But what makes it even more amazing is that it actually happened in real life.
Pedro Pascal is daddy and Sarah Paulson is mommy in SNL's fancam sketch
Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson both ate and left no crumbs in a Saturday Night Live sketch that poked fun at fancams in the era of TikTok. In the sketch, Pascal plays a popular high school teacher named Mr. Ben who leads an assembly on student technology use to a crowd of gagged teens. The rules? Do not access inappropriate content online, do not bully on social media, and now, the addition of a new rule: Do not make fancams of school staff, the latter of which does not sit well with the younger generation.
The Last of Us fans won't have to choose between the Super Bowl and episode 5
If you're wondering whether to watch the end of the Super Bowl or the next episode of The Last of Us, HBO has you covered. While the sci-fi drama, based on the popular video game, typically airs weekly on Sundays across HBO and HBO Max platforms, episode 5 will now premiere a couple days early. Viewers will be able to watch the installment on Friday, Feb. 10 starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT through HBO Max and HBO On Demand.
Outer Banks stars Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey say season 3 finally goes there with JJ and Kiara
This is not a drill — after years of intense shipping, hoping, and waiting, things are finally heating up between JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) on Outer Banks. When Netflix's sun-soaked, teen treasure hunt series returns for season 3 on Feb. 23, love is definitely in the air for the two formerly platonic Pogues. Co-creator/showrunner Josh Pate tells EW that the characters' slow-burn attraction is going to turn into something real, which is what excited him the most about the new 10-episode run. "It's the big romance of the season," he adds. "Later on in the season, almost a whole episode is devoted to that relationship. It was a big card we really wanted to play and make it a big thing."
