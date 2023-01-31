ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 of the Best Places for Tater Tots in the Boise Area

I feel like today was made specifically for Idaho… because it’s National Tater Tot Day! We recently discovered the #1 family recipe in Idaho is actually tater tots. So, of course, we’ve gotta celebrate this day. And, if anyone knows a little something about potatoes, it’s Idahoans.
Boise Home Way Overdoes It On The Green Paint

BOISE, Idaho. In case you missed it, 2022 was the year of green. From homeowners to homebuilders, last year's Harris Pole showed 62% of Americans would introduce a green color scheme into their home. But why? What made green the go-to color of 2022? Sue Wadden from Sherwin-Williams has the...
Where You CAN and CAN’T Camp in Idaho

We are looking forward to camping season being back in the gem state. It is certainly planning time now. Here are some places that you may think are ok to camp, that actually are off limits. The Forest Service is doing the best they can and speaking up to remind campers to be respectful and kind to the land. Over the last few years there were issues with trash and waste left at sites and the mistreatment of public lands. (Seriously not cool.)
The Best Beer In Idaho And Every State

BOISE, Idaho. Finding the best beer in Idaho was no small feat. But when it comes to brewskies, no distance is too great! To avoid bias, we turned to data compiled in Jan. 2020 by BeerAdvocate, the premier resource and gold standard for beer buffs. Scroll below to see the...
5 of Idaho’s Richest Cities to Watch 👀 in 2023

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho. Would ya' look at that? Three of Idaho's five wealthiest cities belong to Boise's Treasure Valley. With Idaho's richest city having a median household income of $99,814, becoming a resident there requires fairly deep pockets. But compared to the richest city in America, Idaho's most affluent community...
Adorable Retriever Mixes in Boise (National Golden Retriever Day)

Today is National Golden Retriever Day, and while the dogs below aren't all purebred Golden Retrievers, they ARE purebred happy and adorable retriever mixes that are currently available for adoption at the Idaho Humane Society and West Valley Humane Society. Keep scrolling for pictures and details about these beautiful pups...
One of the Best Coffee Shops in America is Right Here in Boise

Coffee shops in Boise? There's probably an immeasurable amount of them, as there are loads of options all throughout Boise and the surrounding areas — which I think most people would say is a great thing! Having a lot of coffee shops allows for quality, variety, and for each of us to have our own "favorites."
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
The Top 12 Counties in Idaho with the Most Emergency Shelters

We live in a time where, honestly, who the hell knows what’s going to happen? It seems impossible to tell what’s coming next, so all we can do is try our best to prepare. Governments, war, diseases, or hurricanes and other natural disasters — we need to make sure if something happens, we can be protected.
Boise Born Virtual Reality Fitness Game is a Nationwide Hit

Virtual Reality. Something that meant nothing 15 years ago and now is pretty easy to come by. You see virtual reality set ups in most arcades now. I have seen them recently at Dave and Busters and Wahooz. The virtual reality simple headsets that you simply stick your phone into and download a virtual reality app are fairly cheap now.
Luxury Homes with Helipads! (In Idaho and 3 Neighboring States)

Homes with helipads — do they exist in Idaho? They sure do! In fact, there’s a home with a helipad for sale in Idaho right now. Since there was only one for sale in Idaho, we went to our friendly neighbors in Oregon, Nevada, and Montana to find some other homes that have helipads. Interestingly enough, each of those states have 1-2 homes on the market with helipads, too.
Idaho Legislators Want To Give Greater Idaho An Opportunity

Two Idaho legislators have introduced a bill that would begin a serious discussion and serious look at Idaho absorbing two-thirds of Oregon. The same type of bill was read before the Oregon Legislature earlier. The bill was titled HJM 1, and will have a hearing on February 13 before the Idaho House of Representatives State Affairs Committee.
