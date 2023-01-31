Read full article on original website
MLB
Dodgers to retire Valenzuela's No. 34
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Saturday that the organization will retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 jersey this summer during a three-day “Fernandomania” celebration. The weekend will start on Friday, Aug. 11, which is when Valenzuela’s No. 34 will be unveiled at Dodger Stadium. There will...
MLB
Trio of extensions show Rays' focus on continuity
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are plenty of reasons the Rays signed a trio of rapid-fire extensions in the span of a week, first Jeffrey Springs, then Pete Fairbanks and Yandy Díaz. Those three were otherwise set to proceed to salary arbitration hearings, which began Monday. Signing them to multiyear...
MLB
White Sox acquire reliever German from Red Sox for Minors righty
CHICAGO -- The White Sox acquired bullpen depth on Friday by trading for right-handed reliever Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for Minor League right-hander Theo Denlinger. To make room for German on the 40-man roster, Chicago designated right-hander Jason Bilous for assignment. The White Sox 40-man roster...
MLB
How Rutschman plans to lead O's to more success in '23
BALTIMORE -- The expectations for Adley Rutschman's rookie season couldn't have been much higher. As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft -- the first in Mike Elias' tenure as Baltimore's general manager -- the former Oregon State catcher became the face of the Orioles' rebuild. When...
MLB
Every team's projected 2023 HR leader
It's about that time again. With baseball's return just around the corner, we can't help but throw around predictions for the 2023 season. This year, more projections than usual are likely to center around home run totals -- after all, this time last year, did anyone have Aaron Judge hitting 62?
MLB
Rojas, Dodgers reach contract extension
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers and infielder Miguel Rojas have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the 33-year-old in Los Angeles through at least the 2024 season, the club announced on Saturday. The deal includes a $5 million salary for 2024 and a $5 million club option for...
MLB
An extensive Q&A with Phillies GM Sam Fuld
Sam Fuld played eight seasons in the Majors with the Cubs, Rays, Athletics and Twins, then capped his playing career with a memorable run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Israel. When he hung up his spikes at the age of 35, Fuld knew he...
MLB
Jirschele talks moving up MiLB managerial ladder
CHICAGO -- Justin Jirschele’s seventh season as a manager in the White Sox system features a move from Double-A Birmingham to his first stint at the helm of Triple-A Charlotte. So, much like Minor League players do at this level, it makes sense for the highly regarded 32-year-old to...
MLB
Picollo talks Witt Jr., position battles and extensions at Royals Rally
KANSAS CITY -- A major question the Royals will try to answer in 2023 is whether Bobby Witt Jr. will be their everyday shortstop of the future, and they’ve committed to giving the 22-year-old as many innings at the position as possible this season. Witt, the centerpiece of the...
MLB
Here's how O's have addressed offseason needs
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At the Winter Meetings in San Diego in early December, Mike Elias laid out the items on the Orioles’ offseason to-do list. Baltimore’s general manager then checked off each of those boxes over the past two months with various free-agent signings and trades.
MLB
Angels' GM on Ohtani: 'The relationship is outstanding'
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian said on Saturday he’s excited that owner Arte Moreno isn’t selling the club and that he’s still exploring improving the club, with the start of Spring Training just a little more than a week away. The Halos have had a...
MLB
Arraez wins arbitration case with Marlins (source)
MIAMI -- Infielder Luis Arraez won his arbitration hearing against the Marlins on Thursday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Arraez will earn $6.1 million in 2023. The club has not confirmed the news. The Marlins acquired Arraez in a trade with the Twins for Pablo López and two prospects...
MLB
Change in the air at Royals Rally
KANSAS CITY -- Excitement surrounded Kauffman Stadium on Saturday as fans pulled into the parking lot and lined up at the gates. Change was in the air, and it wasn’t just the warm weather giving the Midwest a break from the cold winter. After canceling Royals FanFest at the...
MLB
Bucs invite top prospects Davis, Johnson, Priester to camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced on Thursday that 17 players, a group that includes four of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects, will be in Major League camp as non-roster invitees. Headlining the list of non-roster invitees are infielder Termarr Johnson (No. 26 overall), catcher Henry Davis (No. 57 overall),...
MLB
FanFest tidbits: Manny, Soto, position puzzle, rotation
SAN DIEGO -- Padres manager Bob Melvin likened it to a playoff crowd when he pulled up to Petco Park on Saturday and noticed throngs of fans wrapped around the block. Trent Grisham needed to pull down the bill of his cap to make it through those crowds to the ballpark. Fernando Tatis Jr. stopped to sign a fan's thigh.
MLB
Padres finalize coaching staff for '23
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres finalized Bob Melvin's coaching staff on Friday, with minimal changes entering his second year as San Diego's manager. Scott Coolbaugh and Oscar Bernard join the staff as assistant hitting coaches, following the departure of 2022 hitting coach Michael Brdar, who took on the same role with the Tigers in November.
MLB
Top player at each position entering the '23 season
It’s a topic of constant conversation, but especially at this time of year: Who is the best player at each position right now?. MLB Network’s annual “Top 10 Players Right Now” series concluded this week, with The Shredder ranking the top 10 players at each position on the diamond. You can find those lists for each position here.
MLB
Each team's best non-Top 100 prospect
There's never enough room on the Top 100 Prospects for all the talented young players we'd like to list. Our new 2023 edition features several prominent phenoms who were absent a year ago, including Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter (No. 6), Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (No. 8), Nationals outfielder James Wood (No. 17), Padres shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 19), Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (No. 25) and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 28).
MLB
Luzardo wins arb case with Miami (source)
MIAMI -- Left-hander Jesús Luzardo won his arbitration hearing against the Marlins on Friday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Luzardo will earn $2.45 million in 2023. The club has not confirmed the news. Miami had filed at $2.1 million. Luzardo was in his first year of arbitration eligibility;...
MLB
Why Adley will be baseball's best catcher in '23
Adley Rutschman had a stellar debut campaign in 2022, with a 133 wRC+ and 5.3 WAR, per FanGraphs, tied with Julio Rodríguez for most among rookies. In a talented class, Rutschman finished second to Rodríguez for AL Rookie of the Year honors, leaving us all eager to see what’s next for the sport’s young stars, including the Baltimore backstop.
