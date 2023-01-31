ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

frogsowar.com

Game Thread: # 15 TCU Basketball at Oklahoma State

When the he Horned Frogs & Cowboys meet in Stillwater’s Gallagher-Iba Arena the last two seasons, fans were treated to instant classics. In 2021, TCU’s RJ Nembhard drained a mid-range jumper to give TCU the lead with 7 seconds to play, giving OSU and future #1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham a chance to win it at the buzzer, but it clanked short off the rim to give TCU the win. In 2022 the referees bailed out the Cowboys, giving future Horned Frog Rondel Walker free throws in the final seconds and Walker converted both to take a one-point win. The stage is set for another classic in 2023 as TCU goes in as road underdogs with OSU on a 2-game win streak that has given it a season sweep of its Bedlam rival Sooners and a dominant showing over Ole Miss in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
frogsowar.com

TCU Basketball Preview + Prediction: vs. Oklahoma State

Tuesday night’s victory over West Virginia was just what the Frogs needed. It was a controlling, dominant 76-72 win, and the Frogs never batted an eye. Even without star PG Mike Miles Jr., TCU dissected the WVU defense, marching down the court quickly seemingly every possession. As we said in our game preview for that game, the Frogs would need Shahada Wells and Damion Baugh to step up in Mike’s absence. Well - they both did.
