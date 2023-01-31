After a disappointing loss to Yale on Jan. 28, the men’s basketball team (16–6 overall, 7–2 Ivy League) used a second half comeback to take down Cornell (15–7, 5–4) in a 89–82 victory at Jadwin Gymnasium on Feb. 3. The following evening, the Tigers comfortably took care of business against the Columbia Lions (6–18, 1–8) in a 88–66 win to top the Ivy League standings with five games remaining in the regular season.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO