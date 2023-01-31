Read full article on original website
nationalhogfarmer.com
Olymel continues consolidation, announces closures
Olymel announced this week it is closing its Blainville and Laval further processing facilities. The decision, which is part of a reorganization undertaken in 2021 aimed at optimizing operations, will result in the loss of 170 jobs in total. The United Food and Commercial Workers union (UFCW 1991P) representing the workers at the Blainville plant, as well as all employees at both facilities, were informed of this decision and given 12 weeks’ notice of termination in accordance with the provisions of Quebec’s Act respecting labor standards.
What does global feed production reveal about future of agri-food?
For the past 12 years, Alltech has taken a look at the global feed industry on an annual basis. The latest snapshot was released last week as part of the 2023 Agri-Food Outlook. Overall, the numbers show world feed production remained steady in 2022 with a slight decrease of 0.42%...
Forgotten loss: Marketing transportation
Have you ever worked so hard for something by pouring your hard sweat, tears and money only to lose at the end? In 2015 at PAC 12 track meet, senior runner for the Oregon Ducks named Tanguy Pepiot, came around the final corner, well ahead of the other racers, when he started to celebrate his premature victory. Unfortunately for him, he was passed by a runner from the Washington Huskies to lose the race in an embarrassing way. The lesson to be learned is to finish what you started and not lose focus on your goals until the race is done. The same can be said for swine producers who spend their time, effort and money to produce a market pig, only to have that pig die prior to slaughter.
Next generation sequencing in the field
In a recent Swine Health Blackbelt podcast, Joel Sparks, a swine veterinarian with AMVC Management Services, shared his experience using next generation sequencing for porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus and the practical applications it may have in the future. Sparks started by prefacing the conversation with two words: biosecurity...
