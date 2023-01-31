Have you ever worked so hard for something by pouring your hard sweat, tears and money only to lose at the end? In 2015 at PAC 12 track meet, senior runner for the Oregon Ducks named Tanguy Pepiot, came around the final corner, well ahead of the other racers, when he started to celebrate his premature victory. Unfortunately for him, he was passed by a runner from the Washington Huskies to lose the race in an embarrassing way. The lesson to be learned is to finish what you started and not lose focus on your goals until the race is done. The same can be said for swine producers who spend their time, effort and money to produce a market pig, only to have that pig die prior to slaughter.

