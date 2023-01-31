Sending your son or daughter to sleep away camp for the summer is a major decision. Most of the time, this is a child’s first experience away from home without parents. What if we said that instead of going away for the whole summer, children can get the same experience in just a week? Currituck County 4-H has a great opportunity for you! County 4-H staff has organized and will accompany youth ages 8-12 years old to Eastern 4-H Center in Columbia, NC during the week of June 18-23, 2023.

COLUMBIA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO