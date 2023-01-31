Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
knkx.org
Decolonizing food with the new Indigenous ʔálʔal Cafe
Located in the heart of Seattle’s Pioneer Square, Chief Seattle Club’s ʔálʔal Cafe made its grand opening on Nov. 29. The cafe’s name is pronounced “all-all” and is derived from the Lushootseed word for home. Its menu is centered around “reclaiming and...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 3-5, 2023
There's nothing better to welcome the weekend with than cheap and cheerful events, and we've got plenty of suggestions, from Lunar New Year Celebration - Year of the Rabbit to National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day and from Pon De Riri: Rave to Rihanna to the 2023 Grave Plot Film Fest. For more ideas, check out our top picks of the week.
KOMO News
Seattle Boat Show brings enthusiasts to Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Boat buyers and dreamers are converging on the Lumen Field Even Center for the Seattle Boat Show, which runs through Feb. 11. Nobody boats like those in the Puget Sound area. “We are the largest boat show on the West Coast,” George Harris of the Northwest Marine...
KOMO News
Seattle Boat Show one of several events bringing in tax dollars
SEATTLE — Non-boaters might not see the benefit of the Seattle Boat Show, which kicked off Friday and they may not stop to think about the revenue being generated there which benefits all of King County. "Community events add vitality and economic activity for our community. They’re hugely important,"...
The US city that keeps changing the world
Since its 1869 foundation, Seattle has been a city of innovation. Whether it's coffee or computers, aviation to Amazon, its businesses have changed the world. Is there something in the air?
KUOW
Let's talk about downtown Seattle: Today So Far
Downtown Seattle was taking hits before the pandemic struck and exacerbated its challenges. Locals reflect on what downtown has to offer, and what it doesn't. Could the neighborhood be due for a comeback?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 2, 2023. I found myself...
KOMO News
Fire breaks out at Seattle encampment under I-5
SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to an encampment fire under Interstate 5 Friday morning. The fire started inside an encampment at 10th Avenue South and South King Street in the Chinatown-International District area. A KOMO News photographer captured footage of the fire and smoke billowing up from the encampment.
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
KOMO News
Community left in shock after man punches, gropes woman working in Green Lake area
SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle community is in shock after a woman was reportedly groped and punched in their Green Lake-area neighborhood. Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a man they say attacked a woman near North 56th Street and Kirkwood Place North, then led police foot chase through a busy neighborhood.
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
KOMO News
Man found dead in Aurora parking lot in north Seattle
SEATTLE — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed Saturday morning in north Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were flagged down on the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North. "Officers found a man in a parking lot with significant assaultive injuries who was...
KOMO News
2 men arrested after threatening staff of West Seattle business with gun
SEATTLE — Two 18-year-old men were arrested and police seized a handgun after the pair allegedly threatened employees at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on the 3900 block of Southwest Alaska Street, where one of the men "displayed a handgun" and the other threatened to kill the employee after the worker asked them to leave because they did not have memberships.
KOMO News
Everett man sentenced to prison for stealing police rifle during downtown Seattle protest
SEATTLE — A 26-year-old Everett man was sentenced to 16 months in prison Friday for taking a high-powered rifle from a police vehicle during a protest in downtown Seattle in May 2020. Jacob D. Little was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession of a stolen firearm. U.S. Attorney...
Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine
The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
foodsafetynews.com
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
Shelton woman shares survival story on NBC's Dateline about 2017 killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
SHELTON, Wash. — Nearly six years ago, a Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty. Lloyd Barrus, an anti-government extremist, is serving a life sentence for the crime. Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus shot the deputy, then led officers on a high-speed chase before a...
MyNorthwest.com
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
