La Porte, TX

CW33 NewsFix

Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Pharr

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was...
PHARR, TX
everythinglubbock.com

These Texas cities are among the safest in America: report

(NEXSTAR) — When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Texas is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck. Six Texas cities were highlighted as being among the safest...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Can kids ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?

HOUSTON (KIAH) — When you were a kid, you may have ridden in the back of a pickup truck as you cruised down the road unbelted. Cautious drivers understand intuitively how dangerous that is, but is it illegal?. The short answer is yes, it is illegal. Texas law has...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Houston woman breaks Guinness World Record for largest feet

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that includes feet. Houston resident Tanya Herbert recently earned the title of world's largest feet on a living female by Guinness World Records, breaking a record held for three years by Julie Felton of the UK. With her right foot measuring in at 13.03 inches and her left 12.79 inches, Herbert typically wears a US women's size 18 or a US men's size 16-17.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Popular Texas sports retailer to open 100 new stores

Good news for fans of popular Texan sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, with news that the company will open up to 100 new stores over the next few years. According to an official press release issued to investors, "Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026."
TEXAS STATE
East Coast Traveler

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas in jeopardy of losing an 1,800-acre state park between Houston and Dallas to development

FAIRFIELD — State parks are intended to be forever. It’s really the whole idea. State parks are supposed to be places of preservation and posterity. Places to be cherished by generation after generation of Texans and experienced by people from anywhere. Each of the 89 state parks across Texas represents a piece of the distinct ecosystems and vibrant communities that define our state, each a treasure in its own way. The state parks system showcases the very best of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
TEXAS STATE

