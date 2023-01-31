Read full article on original website
CW33 NewsFix
Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Pharr
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was...
everythinglubbock.com
These Texas cities are among the safest in America: report
(NEXSTAR) — When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Texas is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck. Six Texas cities were highlighted as being among the safest...
Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?
Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.
everythinglubbock.com
Can kids ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?
HOUSTON (KIAH) — When you were a kid, you may have ridden in the back of a pickup truck as you cruised down the road unbelted. Cautious drivers understand intuitively how dangerous that is, but is it illegal?. The short answer is yes, it is illegal. Texas law has...
The Texas Retail Revolution: Join One of the 10 Largest Companies in the State
The Texas economy is booming, leading to more jobs than any other state in the nation. Employers in Texas added 29,500 nonfarm jobs in December, and more than 650,000 were added over 2022.
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
Non-Texan Shocks Everyone By Winning Big In Texas Lottery
Can an out-of-state player win a Texas Lottery prize?
Houston Chronicle
Houston woman breaks Guinness World Record for largest feet
They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that includes feet. Houston resident Tanya Herbert recently earned the title of world's largest feet on a living female by Guinness World Records, breaking a record held for three years by Julie Felton of the UK. With her right foot measuring in at 13.03 inches and her left 12.79 inches, Herbert typically wears a US women's size 18 or a US men's size 16-17.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Are Texas Sellers Required to Disclose Bodies in the Yard?
There are cases where someone buys a property in Texas, only to discover there are bodies in the backyard. Older homesteads in Texas frequently had family burial plots on them. In many cases, those plots were never officially named a "cemetery". Once land is dedicated to a cemetery in Texas,...
Popular Texas sports retailer to open 100 new stores
Good news for fans of popular Texan sports retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, with news that the company will open up to 100 new stores over the next few years. According to an official press release issued to investors, "Academy plans to continue its expansion efforts with the goal of opening a total of 80 to 100 new stores by the end of 2026."
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
If state lawmakers agree, Texas voters will have the final say on whether the state will expand gambling and casinos this November.
Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold throughout Texas
Alright Texas, a question for you: Would you rather win several-thousand dollars from playing the lottery or have the Dallas Cowboys back in the Super Bowl? Unfortunately, we have a reality check for you.
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also Opening
The new locations represent the entity’s continued growth plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSAT.com, and NBCDFW.com.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Binational agency considers ending cattle grazing permits on remote South Texas borderlands
The federal agency that oversees the Rio Grande held a series of public meetings this week over whether to continue to allow ranchers' cattle grazing rights on river borderlands in a remote section of South Texas. Or whether to allow hunting or other activities, instead, Border Report has learned.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) – For Texans winning could be as complex as the Dallas Cowboys winning the Super Bowl again, or as simple as cracking up an ice-cold Dr. Pepper in your recliner at the end of the day. But one person is in the winning spirit thanks to the Texas Lottery.
Houston Chronicle
Texas in jeopardy of losing an 1,800-acre state park between Houston and Dallas to development
FAIRFIELD — State parks are intended to be forever. It’s really the whole idea. State parks are supposed to be places of preservation and posterity. Places to be cherished by generation after generation of Texans and experienced by people from anywhere. Each of the 89 state parks across Texas represents a piece of the distinct ecosystems and vibrant communities that define our state, each a treasure in its own way. The state parks system showcases the very best of Texas.
kurv.com
Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration In Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a disaster declaration following a devastating winter storm. Seven counties, including Austin, were hit hard by the storm, which caused at least ten deaths across three southern states. As of Saturday night, nearly one-hundred-thousand Texans were still without power, mostly in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
