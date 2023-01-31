As I sluggishly made my way out of bed this morning, I contemplated if I wanted to make myself some coffee. I’m not a big coffee drinker, and by that, I mean that I don’t drink it every day, and am more likely to go for some tea. However, there are those mornings where you really need a pick-me-up and you know a nice cup of joe will really the spot.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO