Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
Which of These 12 Texas Inspired Zodiac Signs Is Your Lone Star Sign?
It's 2023 and it seems that everyone is always asking what your star sign is which is a lot more fun to me than asking for my blood type. We love star charts, zodiac signs, and anything else that tells us we have common traits with people and that why we act a certain way because it's in the stars.
The 10 Best Foods to Bring to a Texas NFL Championship Party
With the NFL Championship just around the corner, it is time to plan out the ultimate party. While the game is the center of most people's attention, some of us are more interested in the food (and commercials). So, it's time to start planning what you are going to make for this year's party.
Are Texans Really Starting Their Day with This Peculiar Beverage?
As I sluggishly made my way out of bed this morning, I contemplated if I wanted to make myself some coffee. I’m not a big coffee drinker, and by that, I mean that I don’t drink it every day, and am more likely to go for some tea. However, there are those mornings where you really need a pick-me-up and you know a nice cup of joe will really the spot.
22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?
The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
Texas Will Likely Lose A State Park To A Real Estate Developer
It's a story plucked right from a feel-good kid's movie: a real estate developer threatens the park everyone loves and enjoys, and without a whole lot of hard work and a little luck, it'll be lost forever. Which point of view do we use? The parent whose dream was to...
Sid Miller Urges Farmers & Ranchers To Respond To Census
Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller is out urging farmers and ranchers in Texas to respond to the 2022 Census for Agriculture. According to KAMC the deadline to respond is on Monday. The questionnaires were sent out in January by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistical Service to every agricultural producer in...
Is Medical Marijuana Something Texans Want Legalized?
The 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway in Austin and one issue that may or may not come up during the session is medical marijuana. It's not an issue that the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, or Speaker have been vocal about, but Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller has been very vocal in his support of medical marijuana.
