It's his second run at the Miami Beach mayoralty. Michael Grieco’s departure from the Florida Legislature last year prompted questions about what his next political move would be. Consider that question answered. On Wednesday, Grieco announced the launch of his campaign to succeed Dan Gelber, a fellow Democrat, as...
WATCH THE VIDEO. DELTA ISSUES STATEMENT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Hasidic Jewish man was ordered off of a Delta Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to LaGuardia, apparently because of his hat. A flight attendant, according to witnesses, told the man […]
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - State authorities continue to raid a South Florida business over possible false merchandise. Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture on Friday said the raid at Solovision Optical has been going on since Monday, leading to the arrest of one person. Officials with the Department...
A Miami-Dade judge sentencing Pablo Lyle who was convicted late last year of manslaughter following a road rage incident in 2019. Miami-Dade Judge Marisa Tinkler-Mendez sentencing Mexican Telenovela actor Pablo Lyle to 5 years in prison followed by 8 years probation. A jury didn't buy his claims that he delivered a deadly punch to a 63-year-old man in self-defense during a road rage incident back in 2019. The judge also ordering 500 hours community service.
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try
Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After nearly a year paralyzed from a fall at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, family members are mourning 25-year-old Gaby Assouline, who died last week as a result of her injuries. Assouline’s family blames Southwest Airlines for the fall and has sued the carrier.
For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
“DRUGS, ALCOHOL A FACTOR” SAYS PBSO. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The double-fatal crash Wednesday in West Boca Raton may have been drug or alcohol related, according to a preliminary report just obtained by BocaNewsNow.com. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says […]
Two elderly New York residents died and a woman was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning.
Are you looking for some fantastic all-you-can-eat restaurants in Miami, FL city? If yes, then we've got you covered. Whether it's weekdays or weekends, if you want good food at a reasonable price, then all-you-can-eat restaurants are a must-visit. As there is no limit on food servings, you can satisfy...
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
'So who wants to live there? They want to come to Miami.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing the high cost of housing in Florida, suggesting Dr. Anthony Fauci is partly to blame. During a news conference in Miami Thursday, the Florida Governor name-checked so-called “Faucivilles” as a contributing factor to...
