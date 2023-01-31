Read full article on original website
heehee/shamon
4d ago
those paul boys know how to make ridiculous amounts of money 💰 🤑. I think they are a bit annoying, but obviously, it works for them both, and it's honestly entertaining. good on them. and by the way, WATER SUCKS! GATORADE IS BETTER!
spaceman
4d ago
Why does White always invite a circus into the UFC? He’s the new Don King.
sanchez
4d ago
aspartame !! no thank you I'm sure the fighters won't be drinking it or Gatorade .. why are you putting a known toxin. carcinogen it says to sweeten !! wtf ... beyond cancer causing ! poison alert
Derrick Lewis slams referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68: “He’s got a conspiracy out on me”
Derrick Lewis is slamming referee Dan Miragliotta ahead of UFC Vegas 68. UFC Vegas 68 takes place this coming Saturday, February 4th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA) vs Sergey Spivak (15-3 MMA). Lewis, 37, is looking to...
Pros react after Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-11 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
MMAmania.com
UFCs first-ever female commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors, sexist social media treatment | Video
Laura Sanko will make history later today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) as she becomes the first-ever female broadcaster to call a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event live. She will do so this evening at UFC Vegas 68 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68...
Tommy Fury promises to end Jake Paul’s career as American drops pregnancy bombshell and vows to force him to change name
JAKE PAUL and Tommy Fury have wasted no time in kicking off the war of words before their rescheduled grudge fight. The celebrity rivals have announced they will finally settle their score in the ring on Sunday, February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Paul, 26, comes into the bout with a...
thesource.com
Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee
Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury
Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 290: Randy Couture, Rampage Jackson, Chuck Liddell and more to take part in Fedor’s retirement celebration
There’s a nostalgic feeling in the combat sports air this week as the career of one of the most storied fighters to ever grace a ring or cage will come to an end this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) as Fedor Emelianenko will make the competitive walk one final time.
MMAmania.com
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 officially booked for Dublin on May 20 | Video
Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KO) took care of business last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) live on DAZN from inside Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, defending her WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight titles while winning the WBA featherweight title from Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KO).
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz reacts to Anthony Smith’s unusual love for Dana White’s Power Slap: He’s a ‘dumb f—k’
If anybody knows what’s right or wrong with Dana White’s new Power Slap league it’s former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Nate Diaz. After all, Diaz has been slapping his competition for years now. In all seriousness, White’s new Power Slap league has been receiving some considerable...
411mania.com
Conor McGregor Returning for Fight With Michael Chandler, Coaching TUF 31
In an announcement from UFC President Dana White, he confirmed that former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon for an upcoming fight with Michael Chandler. Both men will coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor offers to sponsor Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 if it happens at Ireland’s Croke Park
Conor McGregor is trying to bring a massive boxing rematch to his home country of Ireland and he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is to get it done. As talks regarding a rematch between women’s boxing greats Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano continue to heat up fight fans are wondering where the contest could take place. The first installment happened in New York City back in April 2022 which saw Taylor defeat Serrano via split decision in an epic fight for the ages (highlights HERE).
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s complete MMA retirement something I could never do
Fedor Emelianenko promises his fight at Bellator 290 will be his last, but unlike ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he knows he could never completely walk away from the sport. After retiring from competition in 2020, Nurmagomedov shocked the world when he effectively cut ties with MMA to return home to...
MMA Fighting
Scott Coker: Showtime Boxing option makes Bellator ‘one-stop shop’ for Francis Ngannou
Scott Coker sees Bellator as having a potential trump card in the Francis Ngannou free agency chase. As the president of a promotion that is part of the Showtime Sports family, Coker feels that Bellator is uniquely positioned to make a run at the former UFC heavyweight champion. Ngannou recently parted ways with the UFC after failing to agree on a new contract following a year-long negotiation period, with the company’s refusal to allow him to compete in boxing being one of the major sticking points.
Roy Jones Jr. expresses interest in exhibition fight with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko: “We have already somehow negotiated on this subject”
Fedor Emelianenko will enter an MMA cage for what will presumably be his final fight — a heavyweight championship rematch with former UFC light heavyweight and TUF 8 winner Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 Saturday. ‘Darth’ took down Emelianenko with a TKO finish in their first encounter a few...
MMAmania.com
Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz about Canelo Alvarez fight: ‘Nate Diaz can box’
Nate Diaz is playing all angles since hitting free agency late last year and this includes sending feelers out for a potential clash with boxing great Canelo Alvarez. After finally parting ways with UFC last November following a 16-year career with the promotion Diaz is now one of the hottest free agents on the combat market. From his clashes with Conor McGregor to his massive “BMF” title fight with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz has taken his stock to new heights over the years and is one of the most respected fighters around.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Sr. Shreds Gervonta Davis: "Every Time That Tank Fights Somebody, I Don’t Know Who They Are”
Teofimo Lopez Sr. prides himself on knowing the ins and outs of the boxing world. Prior to his son, Teofimo Lopez, going on to become a unified champion at 135 pounds, the bombastic father and trainer brazenly shouted that his son would knock the Ukrainian off his high horse. His...
MMAmania.com
Gilbert Burns argues ‘I’m way more BMF’ than fellow Jorge Masvidal and fellow welterweight contenders
Gilbert Burns is ready to take the Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title from Jorge Masvidal. It was announced by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, last week (Jan. 27, 2023) that Burns is finally getting his wish of facing Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. “Durinho” is preparing for a three-round battle with “Gamebred,” but ultimately hopes for an upgrade to five rounds. Ideally, it would be a BMF title defense for Masvidal, which the promotion has yet to get back to Burns on.
