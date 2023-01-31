ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 59

heehee/shamon
4d ago

those paul boys know how to make ridiculous amounts of money 💰 🤑. I think they are a bit annoying, but obviously, it works for them both, and it's honestly entertaining. good on them. and by the way, WATER SUCKS! GATORADE IS BETTER!

Reply(5)
7
spaceman
4d ago

Why does White always invite a circus into the UFC? He’s the new Don King.

Reply(11)
14
sanchez
4d ago

aspartame !! no thank you I'm sure the fighters won't be drinking it or Gatorade .. why are you putting a known toxin. carcinogen it says to sweeten !! wtf ... beyond cancer causing ! poison alert

Reply(6)
3
Related
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-11 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
thesource.com

Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee

Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
ComicBook

Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury

Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
MMAmania.com

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 officially booked for Dublin on May 20 | Video

Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KO) took care of business last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) live on DAZN from inside Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, defending her WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight titles while winning the WBA featherweight title from Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KO).
411mania.com

Conor McGregor Returning for Fight With Michael Chandler, Coaching TUF 31

In an announcement from UFC President Dana White, he confirmed that former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon for an upcoming fight with Michael Chandler. Both men will coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor offers to sponsor Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 if it happens at Ireland’s Croke Park

Conor McGregor is trying to bring a massive boxing rematch to his home country of Ireland and he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is to get it done. As talks regarding a rematch between women’s boxing greats Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano continue to heat up fight fans are wondering where the contest could take place. The first installment happened in New York City back in April 2022 which saw Taylor defeat Serrano via split decision in an epic fight for the ages (highlights HERE).
MMA Fighting

Scott Coker: Showtime Boxing option makes Bellator ‘one-stop shop’ for Francis Ngannou

Scott Coker sees Bellator as having a potential trump card in the Francis Ngannou free agency chase. As the president of a promotion that is part of the Showtime Sports family, Coker feels that Bellator is uniquely positioned to make a run at the former UFC heavyweight champion. Ngannou recently parted ways with the UFC after failing to agree on a new contract following a year-long negotiation period, with the company’s refusal to allow him to compete in boxing being one of the major sticking points.
MMAmania.com

Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz about Canelo Alvarez fight: ‘Nate Diaz can box’

Nate Diaz is playing all angles since hitting free agency late last year and this includes sending feelers out for a potential clash with boxing great Canelo Alvarez. After finally parting ways with UFC last November following a 16-year career with the promotion Diaz is now one of the hottest free agents on the combat market. From his clashes with Conor McGregor to his massive “BMF” title fight with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz has taken his stock to new heights over the years and is one of the most respected fighters around.
MMAmania.com

Gilbert Burns argues ‘I’m way more BMF’ than fellow Jorge Masvidal and fellow welterweight contenders

Gilbert Burns is ready to take the Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title from Jorge Masvidal. It was announced by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, last week (Jan. 27, 2023) that Burns is finally getting his wish of facing Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. “Durinho” is preparing for a three-round battle with “Gamebred,” but ultimately hopes for an upgrade to five rounds. Ideally, it would be a BMF title defense for Masvidal, which the promotion has yet to get back to Burns on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy