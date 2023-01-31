Sign up for Arboretum's popular program on 'Bird Love' Feb. 2

Bird courtship has begun. Either from new partnerships being formed or existing pairs renewing their bonds, it is that time of year when birds are looking for a mate.

Each species is slightly different with some feeding, some grooming and some snuggling. But can we call it love? Join the UT Arboretum Society at 7 p.m. Thursday for a prerecorded program to discuss bird courtship. Michelle Campanis, education coordinator at the University of Tennessee Arboretum, and naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales will discuss aspects of avian pair bonding on February’s First Thursday Nature Supper Club.

This is one of the arboretum's favorite and most requested programs, according to the news release.

Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org to receive the program. Closed captions will be available.