Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo is available.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Wisconsin.

For the game, their best player Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.

However, the two-time MVP is listed as probable, so he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Tuesday."

He had missed five games in a row but has returned and played in each of the last four games.

Over the last two games, he has been brilliant and has scored a combined 91 points in just 64 minutes of playing time.

On the season, the NBA Champion has averages of 31.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest (he is also shooting 53.4% from the field).

Meanwhile, the Bucks are having a fantastic season and come into the night with a 33-17 record in 50 games.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and only 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first.

The Bucks are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been unbelievable, going 20-5 in the 25 games they have hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As for the Hornets, they've had a tough season and are the 14th seed in the east with a 15-36 record in 51 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Hornets are 8-20 in the 28 games they have played outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.