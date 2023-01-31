Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abington man sent to jail on gun, drug charges
NORRISTOWN — An Abington man was sentenced to jail after he admitted to selling marijuana and to illegally possessing a ghost gun while engaged in his drug activity. Jermaine Marquis Webb Jr., 24, of the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue in the Willow Grove section of Abington, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail, to be followed by one year of probation. Essentially, the sentence means Webb will be under court supervision for about three years.
Glenolden man admits to attempted unlawful contact with a minor in Gilbertsville
NORRISTOWN — A Delaware County man has admitted that he used a social media app to contact who he believed was an underage girl, but in reality was an undercover law enforcement officer, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity at a location in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County. Christopher...
A life of work and service: Pat Giambrone longest tenured MCSO employee
NORRISTOWN — If you wanted to know anything about the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office over the last 30 years, Pat Giambrone would probably be the first person to ask. The Norristown native and graduate of the former Bishop Kenrick High School is the longest tenured employee of the office staff and has worked in the administrations of six sheriffs.
Norristown council selects new member to fill vacancy
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown Municipal Council seat left vacant by former Councilman Hakim Jones is slated to be filled on Tuesday. Lauren Hughes, an attorney and senior assistant solicitor with the Montgomery County Solicitor’s Office, was selected to represent constituents in the municipality’s fourth district. She will take the oath of office during the upcoming February council meeting.
Pottstown, Phoenixville hospitals receive national recognition
Two Tower Health facilities — Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals — have been recognized for their performance over the past year. Pottstown Hospital started 2022 with a ranking in the Top 100 hospitals in the country and second in Pennsylvania for pay equity by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health care think tank. The 219-bed hospital received “A” grades in inclusivity, clinical outcomes, cost efficiency, and pay equity.
Clover Farms to be sold to New Jersey-based dairy company
Clover Farms Dairy announced last week that the company plans to sell its assets to Cream-O-Land Dairy, a dairy company based in Florence, N.J. In a press release, Clover Farms said an asset purchase agreement has been executed, in which a subsidiary of Cream-O-Land will acquire the assets and operations of Clover Farms.
Sending money for a cute puppy on Facebook may come back to bite you
One Upland resident couldn’t and it came back to bite her in the wallet. In November, Susan Raikowski saw a post on a Collingdale community Facebook page about a litter of adorable miniature dachshund puppies that a woman needed to find homes for “due to circumstances.”. The woman,...
Jeff Brown meets with small business owners
Shop Rite owner Jeff Brown recently brought his mayoral campaign to our neck of the woods. Brown addressed a meeting of small business owners in a jam-packed Graham’s Pub in the Roxborough Market Square. Also included in the mix was a fair sampling of local civic leaders and community activists.
King of Prussia District brings back Wellness Week Feb. 6-12
KING OF PRUSSIA — The King of Prussia District is once again putting the focus on the region’s health and wellness providers and how they can help those who live and work in King of Prussia put their 2023 health goals into action. The district is hosting its...
