ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

CNY Wing Wars raise money for Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation

WHITESBORO, NY - The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation hosted the 6th annual CNY Wing Wars Saturday, at Harts Hill Inn, in Whitesboro. 12 local restaurants competed for bragging rights, and to raise money for a worthy cause. Admission to Wing Wars was $30 per ticket, and included a slice of cheese pizza, a dozen wings (one from each participant) and a free beer or soda.
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Helping the homeless in rural central New York

Homelessness isn't just a city problem. Thursday, the federal government gave two agencies in rural communities $1.1 million to share, to address homelessness...and not just by using taxpayer money to pay their rent. "They're able to work directly with the individuals and figure out, how did you become homeless, and...
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

The Home Show returns to Turning Stone

VERONA, NY - The 11th annual Home Show is taking place this weekend at the Turning Stone Casino Event Center. Over 130 vendors are on hand to answer your home improvement questions. Everything from interior and exterior remodeling, how to save on energy costs, home security, and other home services.
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP celebrate Black History Month

UTICA, NY - February is Black History Month, and the Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP held their annual Black History Month celebration at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday. The local celebration followed the national theme of "black resistance". The program featured presentations by history center living legend...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Compactor catches fire at Herkimer-Oneida Solid Waste Authority

UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters in Utica have been working to put out a fire inside a compactor at the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority for more than three hours. The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. and that portion of Leland Avenue is still closed to traffic. The crews had...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Go Red for Women: Survivor says research saved her life

WHITESBORO, NY (WKTV) - The Go Red for Women initiative for the American Heart Association is a major driver when it comes to raising awareness that heart disease and stroke are the number one killers for women, but it's also a major driver to raise funds for research. One local...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Arrest made in Adirondack Bank robbery

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica Police have arrested a man in connection with Friday morning's robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street. 37-Year-Old Joseph Thompson is accused of entering the bank around 9:30 AM Friday and passing a note to the teller demanding money. Utica Police say Thompson fled the bank on Elizabeth Street and boarded a bus to the Sangertown Square Mall at the CENTRO Hub. When he arrived at the mall, police say surveillance video shows Thompson being picked up by an unknown person driving a white SUV.
UTICA, NY
Source Money

Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.

Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Redevelopment of St. Elizabeth Medical Campus

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System are coming together to redevelop the St. Elizabeth Campus in South Utica. The city’s industrial development agency and MVHS have agreed to share the cost of hiring a consultant team. With assistance from Mohawk Valley, the city has put out a request for proposals to find a specialized firm with knowledge in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Dog abandoned at shelter found

Workers at the Herkimer County Humane Society found a dog that spent 19 hours in the bitter cold after being abandoned outside the shelter Thursday night. Dog abandoned outside Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold found alive. The Herkimer County Humane Society is pleading for help from the public...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Firefighters battle Frankfort fire in frigid weather overnight

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Multiple fire crews battled a garage fire in Frankfort in frigid weather overnight. At least three crews were called to First Avenue in Frankfort after the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. With strong winds blowing through the area overnight, the fire quickly spread...
FRANKFORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy