CNY Wing Wars raise money for Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation
WHITESBORO, NY - The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation hosted the 6th annual CNY Wing Wars Saturday, at Harts Hill Inn, in Whitesboro. 12 local restaurants competed for bragging rights, and to raise money for a worthy cause. Admission to Wing Wars was $30 per ticket, and included a slice of cheese pizza, a dozen wings (one from each participant) and a free beer or soda.
Helping the homeless in rural central New York
Homelessness isn't just a city problem. Thursday, the federal government gave two agencies in rural communities $1.1 million to share, to address homelessness...and not just by using taxpayer money to pay their rent. "They're able to work directly with the individuals and figure out, how did you become homeless, and...
Update: Abandoned dog located, safe at humane society
After being abandoned, the dog ran straight into the roadway and was struck.
The Home Show returns to Turning Stone
VERONA, NY - The 11th annual Home Show is taking place this weekend at the Turning Stone Casino Event Center. Over 130 vendors are on hand to answer your home improvement questions. Everything from interior and exterior remodeling, how to save on energy costs, home security, and other home services.
Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP celebrate Black History Month
UTICA, NY - February is Black History Month, and the Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP held their annual Black History Month celebration at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday. The local celebration followed the national theme of "black resistance". The program featured presentations by history center living legend...
Compactor catches fire at Herkimer-Oneida Solid Waste Authority
UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters in Utica have been working to put out a fire inside a compactor at the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority for more than three hours. The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. and that portion of Leland Avenue is still closed to traffic. The crews had...
Oneida County Office Building opening as evening warming center during arctic blast
UTICA, N.Y. – With frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills expected to arrive in the region Friday, the Oneida County Office Building will become a temporary warming center to provide shelter at night. This weekend's weather conditions pose a significant risk of hypothermia and frostbite to anyone exposed to...
Go Red for Women: Survivor says research saved her life
WHITESBORO, NY (WKTV) - The Go Red for Women initiative for the American Heart Association is a major driver when it comes to raising awareness that heart disease and stroke are the number one killers for women, but it's also a major driver to raise funds for research. One local...
Dog abandoned outside Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold found alive
MOHAWK, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A dog that was abandoned outside the Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold temperatures Thursday night was located Friday afternoon. Humane society workers found the female Pitbull down the road off of a bike trail near the canal around 1 p.m. and brought her back to the shelter.
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body
Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
Arrest made in Adirondack Bank robbery
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica Police have arrested a man in connection with Friday morning's robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street. 37-Year-Old Joseph Thompson is accused of entering the bank around 9:30 AM Friday and passing a note to the teller demanding money. Utica Police say Thompson fled the bank on Elizabeth Street and boarded a bus to the Sangertown Square Mall at the CENTRO Hub. When he arrived at the mall, police say surveillance video shows Thompson being picked up by an unknown person driving a white SUV.
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
cnyhomepage.com
Redevelopment of St. Elizabeth Medical Campus
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System are coming together to redevelop the St. Elizabeth Campus in South Utica. The city’s industrial development agency and MVHS have agreed to share the cost of hiring a consultant team. With assistance from Mohawk Valley, the city has put out a request for proposals to find a specialized firm with knowledge in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation.
Dog abandoned at shelter found
Workers at the Herkimer County Humane Society found a dog that spent 19 hours in the bitter cold after being abandoned outside the shelter Thursday night. Dog abandoned outside Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold found alive. The Herkimer County Humane Society is pleading for help from the public...
Police searching for suspect following robbery at Adirondack Bank in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street in downtown Utica Friday morning. Police say around 9:30 a.m., a man took an undetermined amount of cash from the bank teller and fled. No weapon was displayed during the incident.
North Country man airlifted after Warrensburg crash
A Black River man was airlifted early Thursday morning after he crashed on State Route 9 in Warrensburg, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Snowmobiler airlifted after accident in Herkimer County
Two snowmobilers were rescued at the Stillwater Reservoir on Saturday in two different incidents, with one being airlifted to a local hospital.
Firefighters battle Frankfort fire in frigid weather overnight
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Multiple fire crews battled a garage fire in Frankfort in frigid weather overnight. At least three crews were called to First Avenue in Frankfort after the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. With strong winds blowing through the area overnight, the fire quickly spread...
CNY Truck Driver Lucky to Be Alive After Massive 12 Car Pileup in Upstate NY
A Central New York driver is lucky to be alive after being in the middle of a massive 12-car pileup in Upstate New York. Jerry Sevey drives to the Watertown area for work and has been doing so for years. Wednesday, February 1 he drove through a storm like no other.
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
