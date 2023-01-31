Crave Cookies to Open in Kenneth City

Founded in Utah , Crave Cookies first set up shop in Tampa Bay last August, with a location in Odessa . The brand is now preparing to open its second Tampa Bay outpost, this time in Kenneth City , at 5804 54 th Ave N , in the building formerly occupied by Twistee Treat and The Daily Scoop .

“One thing that drew us to that spot is the drive thru,” franchisee Josh Harden told What Now in a phone conversation on Monday. “We talked to a lot of locals who knew it when it was a Twistee Treat. It’s kind of an iconic spot, so people know it.”

Crave Cookies offers six revolving cookie varieties (out of hundreds, Harden says). New flavors are introduced on the weekends, with some overlap leading to as many as twelve available on Saturday and Sunday. (Harden notes, however, that there’s always a chocolate chip cookie on offer, because the chocolate chip cookie is not only America’s favorite cookie; it’s America’s favorite dessert, period.)

“We love Tampa,” Harden said, describing the move from Utah with his wife. “We want to be here for a long time, and we were looking for an opportunity to stay. My in-laws had looked into the franchise, and they got me in touch with the founders.”

Harden was already familiar with the brand from his time at college in Utah, but he experienced a kind of rediscovery.

“We fell in love with the product and we thought, ‘It would be really great to own one of these ourselves.’”

Keep an eye out for Crave Cookies’ next spot: it’s opening in Kenneth City this April.

Photo Official

